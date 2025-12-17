Former Universal Champion and WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has opened up about his battles with panic attacks and anxiety in his latest public appearance. A former WWE star and one of the most popular names on the roster during his stay there, Strowman parted ways with the promotion in 2025.

Currently a television host, Strowman is fondly remembered by fans for his WWE run, championship wins, and notable rivalry against Roman Reigns and others. Coming from a non-wrestling background, Strowman found himself in a new industry but soon shot to fame. Speaking on the Bert Kreischer podcast, Strowman recalled how crowds and constant public interactions sometimes pushed him into panic.

“I dealt with a lot of that. And then the same thing, like I grew up in a small town. I graduated from high school; there [are] like 400 kids in my high school. I’m the town mechanic, to all of a sudden, a couple of years later, I’m on television on WWE in front of four million people every week,” Strowman stated. “And you talk about developing social anxiety, I had like panic attack meltdowns in public before with getting bombarded with people coming up [to me] and not knowing how to handle [it] and all this other stuff.

“So, there are still times when I get in crowds, and like when people are starting to notice me, and I start getting a little edgy, and it’s like, ‘All right, you've got to get me out of here or something bad’s going to happen.’ That’s why I don’t have security to protect me. I have security to protect people from me,” he added.

What is former WWE star Braun Strowman doing now?

While “The Monster Among Men” is no longer an active part of the WWE roster, he recently began hosting the TV series, Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman, on USA Network. The show released on Oct. 8, 2025, and has eight episodes to date.

The show is a food travel series where Braun Strowman, aka Adam Scherr, eats everything on the menu at local U.S. restaurants. It also follows him exploring new cuisines, culinary cultures, and meeting chefs.