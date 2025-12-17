Judgment Day member and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez has now been placed under concussion protocol. Rodriguez was recently put under the concussion protocol by WWE after sustaining a serious head injury on Monday Night RAW.

Rodriguez challenged Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Champion during the Dec. 15 edition of RAW. However, the match ended up as a no-contest after Hall of Famer Nikki Bella interfered and attacked both competitors. As the brawl continued, Bella threw Rodriguez into the steel steps, causing her head to brutally slam against the steps.

Shortly after, during a backstage promo segment, Rodriguez revealed the goose egg on her forehead while promising to take revenge on Bella. Soon, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live reported that Rodriguez is currently in concussion protocol as a precautionary measure due to the nasty bump on her forehead.

“Raquel [Rodriguez] hit those steps hard and she had this giant freakin' goose egg on her head,” Alvarez claimed. “Yeah, concussion protocol, which does not mean, by the way, that she has a concussion. Any time you get any sort of head injury, and you get the goose egg, they put you in concussion protocol just to make sure you're okay.”

It is currently unknown whether Rodriguez would be missing out on in-ring action due to this.

Article Continues Below

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez had previously addressed her scary medical diagnosis

A few years ago, Raquel Rodriguez had missed out on several months of action due to her battle with Mass Cell Activation Syndrome. Last year, while addressing her absence from televised appearances and in-ring action, Rodriguez claimed,

“So long story short, last year I posted a video about being a WWE superstar with eczema,” she said. “In the month of December, it got progressively worse, and I have diagnosed with something called Mass Cell Activations Syndrome.”

“Basically, I was red, swollen, there was a lot happening in this area [points to her face] physically,” she noted. “It kept me from doing the things that I love, like traveling, going to the gym and wrestling. I also didn’t want to be on camera. I didn’t want to look in the mirror. I understand that all of those things can mess with someone, both emotionally and mentally, but thank god I moved back to Texas when I did because I had the best support system in the world during the time, which is my family.”