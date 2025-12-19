Following his controversial last match against Gunther, WWE legend John Cena is reportedly set to be the subject of an upcoming documentary.

While Cena will no longer continue his in-ring career, the 17-time World Champion will instead serve as the promotion's brand ambassador for the next five years. The veteran is now set to make several on and off-camera appearances for the company. However, while he begins his new journey as a non-performing talent, Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select recently confirmed a new update about him.

As per the reports, Cena is set to be the subject of an upcoming WWE documentary based on his retirement tour. As per the report, documentary crews were on site for a production scheduled for release in mid-2026. Peacock is the expected platform for the documentary's release, although it hasn't been confirmed.

Cena had announced his retirement tour last year at Money in the Bank 2024. He officially began it at Royal Rumble 2025 and appeared for the promotion for a total of 36 dates before hanging up his boots on Dec. 13, 2025.

Last week at Capital One Arena, Cena wrestled his final match when he tapped out to Gunther in the main event of the show.

John Cena breaks silence on tapping out to WWE's Gunther

Shortly after retiring, Cena appeared on Cody Rhodes' What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, where he opened up in detail about tapping out to Gunther.

“So as I essentially take my last breath, I have struggled,” Cena said. “If you think of somebody, however we picture loss in our life, they struggle, they struggle, they hang on just long enough to say goodbye to everybody that’s been meaningful in their lives, and that day was so many vulnerable, meaningful conversations.”

“Then you realize, I’ve connected with everybody I love. Physically, I feel great. I think it’s time to take that last breath, and that’s that. I hate to keep going back morbidly to obituaries, but like ‘this person died peacefully,' and knowing that we’re in a good place, we’re gonna be great going forward. The bottom of the t-shirt says, ‘I gave everything, thank you for everything.' And in that one moment, that was that going peacefully,” he added.