In his latest vlog, WWE star Logan Paul called himself a “real wrestler,” and this did not sit well with Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green.

While talking to Maxxine Dupri backstage, Paul said she should be “supporting” the “real wrestlers” in the company. Dupri then asked Green for help, who replied, “He called himself a ‘real wrestler,' and that's when I checked out.”

Paul then asked where Green had been for the last month of Monday Night RAW episodes. Green, who's SmackDown's Women's United States Champion and also one-half of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions with Ethan Page, schooled him.

“Oh my gosh, that's so crazy — I've been a double champion on SmackDown,” Green responded, before Paul pointed to her AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship belt, asking if that was one of her championships.

“Oh, he doesn't know — he doesn't know because he doesn't know his wrestling history,” Green said before ending their encounter.

Paul stood there, speechless, as Michael Hayes also stood behind him. The “Maverick” tried to come back, shrugging his shoulders and saying, “The funniest thing about SmackDown is it's not on Netflix.”

Article Continues Below

WWE's Chelsea Green responded to the moment with Logan Paul going viral

Green reacted to the moment going viral on social media on X, formerly Twitter. She quote-posted a clip of the moment, saying, “It’s the season of giving… So I cooked, served & ate.”

Paul is one of WWE's top stars on Monday Night RAW, and Green is one of their top stars on SmackDown. Additionally, Green has been working in NXT as well with Page.

Going forward, it's unclear if Green and Paul cross paths again. Hopefully, it goes smoother than their encounter backstage captured in Paul's vlog.

Paul is part of the Vision faction. Unlike Green, he is not holding any championship gold. However, he is a former one-time United States Champion.