While he is sidelined with an injury, WWE star Penta was recently spotted attending a Bad Bunny concert. His injury caused Rey Mysterio to replace him in a tag team match, but that didn't stop him from attending the show.

During Grammy-award artist Bad Bunny's latest concert at the GNP Stadium in Mexico City, Penta appeared on stage. The WWE star greeted and danced with the musician. Penta also left his mask with Bad Bunny, which the 31-year-old rapper kept as a souvenir.

The concert was also attended by Mr. Iguana, La Parka, and Octagón Jr. Pictures also caught Bad Bunny spending time with Mr.Iguana's La Yesca.

BAD BUNNY AMA LA LUCHA LIBRE 🐰🔥 Mr Iguana, La Parka y Octagon Jr estuvieron en la casita en el último concierto del conejo malo, incluso Bad Bunny estuvo con La Yezka. pic.twitter.com/b8fQiROrhT — Fronzak WWE 👽🇲🇽 (@FronzakWWE) December 17, 2025

Despite Bad Bunny's close relationship and alliance with WWE, he was recently spotted attending AEW's close ally and WWE's rival promotion, CMLL. The rapper was photographed wearing a silver and golden Mistico mask and sitting ringside at the event.

Bad Bunny claims himself to be the best celebrity WWE wrestler

Approximately a year ago, Sean Evans, host of Hot Ones, complimented Bad Bunny as the “best celebrity wrestler in WWE.” As soon as Evans dropped the praise, Bad Bunny did not shy away from accepting it.

“That's your opinion?” Bad Bunny asked him. “No, that's a fact.”

In addition to his impressive musical skills, the Puerto Rican is also a celebrated pro-wrestler. He made his debut when he teamed up with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

He returned a year later at the Royal Rumble 2022, where he proceeded to eliminate two superstars. Bunny returned a year later at Backlash 2023, where he defeated Priest in a San Juan Street fight. His victory over Priest marked his last-ever WWE appearance.