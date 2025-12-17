Over the weekend, WWE legend Nikki Bella (aka Nikki Garcia) attended the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and she even snagged a picture at the locker of second-year cornerback Cooper DeJean, sparking dating rumors.

This blink-or-you'll-miss-it moment in Bella's weekend recap video caused a stir online. A fan posted a screenshot of Bella standing at DeJean's locker with an alleged comment made by DeJean that read, “Another fun weekend [red heart emoji].”

Pretty sure Coop is pulling Nikki Bella.

Some didn't think there was anything to read into. One fan commented, “Pretty sure Coop has a girlfriend,” while another said, “Doubt it, she's just a big fan,” while posting a screenshot of her age, 42.

Either way, it appears Bella is, at the very least, a big fan of DeJean and the Eagles. She attended the Eagles' latest game with Cody Rhodes, who was also representing WWE.

Are WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean dating?

Until one of them says something, it's fair to assume Bella and DeJean are not dating. DeJean was last known to be dating Steph Wilfawn.

Bella was previously married to Artem Chigvintsev, her Dancing with the Stars coach when she competed on the show. They got married in August 2022 after being together for several years.

However, Bella would file for divorce in September 2024 after a domestic violence incident. She now shares joint custody of their son.

Bella recently made her return to WWE as a full-time member of the roster. Currently, she is entrenched in a heated feud with Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Their most recent match took place at Survivor Series: WarGames, where Vaquer successfully defended her title against Bella.

DeJean and the Eagles are coming off a much-needed win against the Raiders. They had lost three games in a row before finally getting back on track against the Raiders. DeJean is currently second on the team in tackles (79), and he has 12 pass deflections and one interception.