For the first time since John Cena's last match, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has posted on X, formerly Twitter, about the matter.

Rhodes took to X on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, to cryptically tease something coming soon. “The first time after the last time,” he wrote. “Stay tuned… [eyes and lightning bolt emojis].”

He posted an image of Cena's sneakers, wristbands, and armband lying in the ring after the 17-time world champion lost his last match to go along with the tease. This was a symbolic gesture that represented the end of Cena's career, leaving his signature gear in the ring.

The first time after the last time. Stay tuned… 👀⚡️ pic.twitter.com/mVFE0fLha8 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans will have to wait and see what this leads to. Rhodes stood near the ring for a while after Cena's last match ended. So, it clearly meant a lot to him.

Cody Rhodes was a big part of John Cena's WWE farewell tour

Article Continues Below

While Cena only faced a limited number of Superstars during his farewell tour, he got to square off against Rhodes twice during his WWE farewell tour.

They first faced at WrestleMania 41, which is where Cena won his record-setting 17th world championship. Cena turned heel after winning the Elimination Chamber match, attacking Rhodes.

Rhodes' first Undisputed WWE Championship reign came to an end at WrestleMania 41, but he'd get a rematch a few months later. Rhodes and Cena faced in the main event of the 2025 SummerSlam PLE. The “American Nightmare” beat Cena, regaining the Undisputed WWE Championship.

He has been holding the belt since. Currently, Rhodes is feuding with Drew McIntyre, who has been chasing the championship for years.

Rhodes was at the Saturday Night's Main Event where Cena's last match took place. He opened the show by facing NXT Champion Oba Femi in an exhibition match, which ended in a disqualification due to McIntyre's interference.

He then came back out after Cena's last match ended. Rhodes and CM Punk put their championship belts over Cena's shoulder. Rhodes is now WWE's biggest babyface with Cena gone.