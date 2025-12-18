Whenever he is able to return from his shoulder injury, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has a lot of unfinished business with several guys.

Among those are the current World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, with whom Rollins has a longstanding rivalry. There is also the Vision's Bron Breakker, who kicked Rollins out of the faction in October 2025. Lastly, there is Roman Reigns, with whom Rollins debuted on the WWE main roster as part of the Shield. Before his injury, Rollins appeared on a crash course with Reigns, perhaps leading to their first singles WrestleMania match.

However, none of them is who Rollins is targeting once he is back from his injury, and it's not Paul Heyman either. Instead, he wants to reclaim the championship he never lost: the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins was forced to vacate the title after suffering his injury in October, and he wants to win it back regardless of who's holding it.

“The primary [target] in my return will actually not be a person at all,” Rollins teased to ClutchPoints, continuing, “it'll be a thing. And that would be the World Heavyweight Championship because I never lost the title, so I am rightfully the World Heavyweight Champion.”

The “interim champion” can keep Seth Rollins' seat warm before his return from injury

Whoever holds it when he returns can keep his seat warm, but Rollins vowed to regain the championship. It doesn't matter if it's Punk, Breakker, or anyone else; he will win the title back. For now, they can call themselves the “interim champion,” but should they consider themselves the “rightful champion,” there will be problems.

“I was stripped of that championship, and anybody who [is] in possession of that title, be it CM Punk, be it Bron Breakker, anybody who stands in my way, they will be dealt with,” Rollins promised.

It's still unclear when Rollins will be able to come back. He is the master manipulator, especially after pulling off the Ruse of the Century earlier this year. During his interview with ClutchPoints, he didn't give a firm timeline update. He did, however, mention that he's “got a few months left [in] my rehabilitation.”

He knows the landscape of WWE could change before he comes back. “I don't know where the chips are gonna be sitting when I come back to the table,” Rollins said, using a poker analogy, which, coincidentally, was the theme of the WrestleMania 42 ads. Could he return for the second-straight Las Vegas WrestleMania?

Still, Punk and Breakker should take Rollins' comments as a warning. Punk will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Breakker during the Jan. 5, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW in Brooklyn, New York. Perhaps that is when Rollins will return.