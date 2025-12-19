WWE is reportedly in the works to increase the value of its Netflix partnership. The Stamford-based promotion is now set to undergo a crossover promotion with arguably Netflix’s most popular show, Stranger Things.

As per a latest report from Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, a promotional crossover between Stranger Things and WWE is expected to take place soon. Although the report failed to mention the exact type of collaboration the two brands will undergo.

WWE Raw is a weekly part of Netflix's live streaming schedule. Stranger Things' final few episodes are scheduled to release soon on Christmas Day. Currently in its final season, the second volume of the fifth season is set to release on Dec. 25, 2025. It will be followed by the two-hour finale on New Year’s Eve. Both releases are set to come out at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

Stranger Things has ranked itself as one of Netflix’s most popular shows of all time, with the fourth season ranking #4 on their all-time top 10 English TV shows. It was created by the Duffer Brothers. The fifth season stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, and others.

WWE began it's $5 billion partnership with Netflix earlier this year, when Netflix became the exclusive home for Raw in the USA. Weekly shows and PLEs from WWE are available on Netflix across various international markets. Whereas the same content airs on different networks in the USA.

Stranger Things and WWE share a history, as fans remember Rhea Ripley's portrayal of a spoof of Eleven in WWE's WrestleMania 39 Hollywood promotional advertisements from a few years ago.

According to other reports, WWE and Netflix might be in for another podcast-related partnership.