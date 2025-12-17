To coincide with the last WWE match of John Cena‘s legendary career, a new Funko Pop! figurine has been released, and fans will have to act soon if they hope to secure one.

The announcement was made before Cena's last match took place, and WWEShop has it listed as a “Special Event Item.” It is the latest entry in the merchandise collection for his final bout.

The Last Time is Now! Head to #WWEShop for this NEW John Cena Final Match Funko POP! — featuring his final match uniform! #WWE 🛒: https://t.co/fFIm6qIy5r pic.twitter.com/xxYzXZBp0P — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The figurine features Cena in the red, white, and blue gear that he wore in his final match against Gunther. He is even wearing a baseball cap as he does before matches.

John Cena's last WWE match didn't go according to plan

On Dec. 13, 2025, Cena competed in his last WWE match. He faced Gunther, the winner of the “Last Time is Now” tournament, in the final bout on the Saturday Night's Main Event card.

It was a competitive match, lasting over 20 minutes, but Cena ultimately tapped out. Throughout his career, Cena rarely tapped out throughout his career, but Gunther was able to get him to quit.

This marked the end of Cena's legendary career. He embarked on a year-long farewell tour to give people around the world a final chance to see him.

During his final run, Cena had several groundbreaking moments. He turned heel for the first time in decades in March at the Elimination Chamber PLE. Then, at WrestleMania 41, he won a record-setting 17th world championship.

Throughout the summer, Cena largely remained a heel. However, before SummerSlam in August, he reverted to a babyface before facing Cody Rhodes. This was their second matchup during the farewell tour, and Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship back from Cena.

Over the last months of his farewell tour, Cena won the Intercontinental Championship for the first time, making him a grand-slam champion. He then lost it back to Dominik Mysterio in the penultimate match of his career.

Cena will never compete in another WWE match. While he will make appearances in WWE in the future, they won't be as an in-ring competitor.