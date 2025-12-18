Former World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Damian Priest has opened up about a crucial piece of advice he once received from the now-retired John Cena. Last year at WrestleMania 40, Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to defeat Drew McIntyre and win his first WWE World title.

In a recent WWE video, featuring various stars reflecting on the best advice they received from Cena, Priest opened up about his post-WrestleMania 40 experience on RAW with the 17-time World Champion, Cena.

“The RAW After WrestleMania when I won the World Heavyweight Championship, it was my first time out there with the title, and as soon as I came through the curtain, he was waiting for me,” Priest said. “He asked me how I felt, and he also said, ‘Listen, you can have a plan, you can enjoy what the crowd is doing, but it doesn’t mean you to have to stick to it. Do what's right and know your purpose, know your role and then go with that, 'cause that’s always the most important thing is the role for the show.

“And when you get rid of that, you get rid of your ego, and you’re able to humble yourself to do the job the right way,'” he continued.

Priest held the title for 118 days before losing it to Gunther at SummerSlam 2024.

Damian Priest opens up about one of his WWE contract conditions

A few months ago, while speaking on Cody Rhodes' What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Priest opened up about signing a new WWE contract, and one of the most crucial conditions included in it.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I don't wanna be in pain anymore. I don't wanna wrestle and then be [hunched over] because, I'm sorry, I'm a big guy, and I don't fit,'” Priest recalled. “They were like, ‘Yeah, that's not a problem, yeah. You should have had that already.'”

Priest currently finds himself on the Friday Night SmackDown roster, in a feud with Aleister Black and Zelina Vega.