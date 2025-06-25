Former Olympian and current WWE Speed Champion Chad Gable (aka El Grande Americano) joins the likes of Liv Morgan with his injury, and he may be out of action for a while.

A new report from Cory Hays of BodySlam.net states Gable is “dealing with an undisclosed injury.” So, we do not know what his aliment is, but he will be out for a while.

WWE wrote Gable's character off TV during the June 23, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW. He had a backstage confrontation with the newly signed Penta, who injured his arm with a submission hold.

Hopefully, Gable has a speedy recovery from whatever injury he is dealing with. He is currently a fixture of the RAW roster, and WWE will miss him in his absence.

Chad Gable's injury

Gable's injury has not been revealed. It appears serious enough that WWE had to write his character off TV for a while. We will see when he is able to come back.

He is the reigning Speed Champion, beating Dragon Lee for it in May 2025 as El Grande Americano. It is unknown if he will have to vacate it or not.

Gable and Penta have been feuding for months. The latter Superstar debuted his January 2025 against Gable, beating him. This kickstarted their feud, and Gable eventually became El Grande Americano as a result of his losses to luchadors.

He has been a workhorse for the company, playing two characters. Gable pulled double-duty during the June 7 weekend, first wrestling as Gable against El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide before competing in the Men's Money in the Bank later that night as Americano.

Throughout his career, Gable has won the NXT Tag Team Championship and SmackDown Tag Team Championship with Jason Jordon. He also won the RAW Tag Team Championship twice — once with Bobby Roode and once with Otis.

Currently, Gable is the leader of the American Made stable. It also features the Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus) and Ivy Nile. This is the first stable Gable formed after he left Alpha Academy.

Alpha Academy was formed in 2020. Initially, it only featured Gable and Otis. Over time, they recruited new members, Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa, who remain in the group with Otis.