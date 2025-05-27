In what was one of the scariest moments of the May 26, 2025 edition of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix, American Made leader Chad Gable was dropped on his head by Penta.

One of the biggest spots was when Penta hit Dragon Lee and Gable with moves at the same time. He had Lee over his shoulders and hit a piledriver on Gable.

However, Gable landed directly on his head, causing commentator Michael Cole to exclaim, “Oh my goodness! Chad Gable dropped right on his face!”

Luckily, Gable was able to finish the match. Later on, though, he was busted open by El Hijo del Vikingo, who kicked him in the face. It was not a good night for Gable's head.

Will WWE's Chad Gable be out with injury?

Gable will presumably not have to miss any time with his head injuries. Penta won the triple threat match, so he advanced to the Money in the Bank ladder match on June 7.

That means that Gable will not be in the match unless El Grande Americano qualifies. It also appears Americano could be heading for a match at Worlds Collide against Vikingo. Gable previously competed in the 2024 Money in the Bank ladder match, which he did not win. Drew McIntyre secured the briefcase, only to unsuccessfully cash in his contract later that night on Damian Priest.

Gable has been with WWE for a decade, starting in NXT. He started a tag team with Jason Jordan called American Alpha. Together, they won the NXT Tag Team Championship and SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Their NXT Tag Team Championship reign lasted just 68 days.

They then separated in 2017, and Gable would undergo various gimmick changes over the years. These changes included Shorty G. He would eventually revert back to Chad Gable and lead Alpha Academy.

Alpha Academy was a new stable that initially began as Gable and Otis. Eventually, they would add Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa to the group. Gable and Otis were the only members to win championship gold, winning the RAW Tag Team Championship once.

Eventually, Gable turned his back on his stablemates. They walked out on him at Clash at the Castle: Scotland in June 2024, starting Gable's feud with the Wyatt Sicks.

Gable then started a new stable, American Made, with the Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed). They would later add Ivy Nile to the group.