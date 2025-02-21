Finally, the “Final Boss,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, will return to WWE on the February 21, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Unlike his Monday Night RAW on Netflix appearance, he is here to “f**k up a certain someone's life.”

The Rock announced his WWE return on social media on Thursday, February 20, 2025. “Bold and disruptive,” his post read. “Unpredictable and dangerous.”

The episode of SmackDown will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, the rumored host city for WrestleMania 41. Perhaps he is back to officially announce it.

However, his follow-up post clarified his intentions, and it sounds like The Rock is returning for a reason. “The Final Boss is coming to handle business, deliver a big[,] beautiful gift to the city of New Orleans[,] and f**k up a certain someone's life with the Final Boss gospel,” he said.

WWE also issued a press release on The Rock's return. Paul “Triple H” Levesque said, Strap in. When the Final Boss shows up at this time of year, the audience knows absolutely anything is possible. Everything could change in an instant.”

Fans may finally get one of the biggest dream matches of all time, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns. WWE has been trying to make it happen for years, and it may finally be coming to fruition.

Who will The Rock target in his WWE return?

WWE fans should not hold their breath waiting for The Rock vs. Reigns, though. WWE has been trying to solidify plans for it, but it has always fallen through.

The most logical place for it to have taken place was at WrestleMania 39. Reigns was nearing the 1,000-day mark as Universal Champion and WrestleMania 39 took place in Los Angeles, California. The Rock, being one of the biggest movie stars in the world, would have been a hero in the City of Angels.

However, it did not happen. The Rock would return a year later to set up a match with Reigns at WrestleMania 40. This prompted the #WeWantCody movement, resulting in Cody Rhodes getting his rematch against Reigns at the PLE.

This time, Rhodes overcame Reigns, winning the Undisputed WWE Championship. He has held it since then, successfully defending it against the likes of Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and AJ Styles.

The Rock teased a feud with Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania 40. He would take an extended hiatus from WWE, returning at Bad Blood in October 2024. He came out after Reigns and Rhodes teamed at the PLE and seemingly teased feuds with both of them.

His next appearance was the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. The Rock delivered a promo to the crowd. However, he seemed to make amends with Rhodes, praising him and having a drink with him backstage.

At this point, it would be smart for fans not to get their hopes up with the upcoming appearance from The Rock. As a member of the board of directors of TKO Holdings Group, he has obligations to show up and make announcements. Still, there is a slim chance he will come back to announce a match against Reigns.