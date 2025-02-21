Long before the legendary Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced his WWE return for the February 21, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes may have spoiled the surprise. Fans just did not realize it.

On February 1, 2025, Rhodes posted his monthly schedule of appearances. When the February 1, 2025, edition of SmackDown came up, he showed a video of him and The Rock sharing a drink after the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere.

While it could have been a coincidence, it feels unlikely. Perhaps the Undisputed WWE Champion is coming back to follow up with what he told him at the RAW after WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

Given that the February 21, 2025, episode of SmackDown takes place in New Orleans, Louisiana, it is possible The Rock will announce the location of WrestleMania 41. It has been rumored that it will take place in New Orleans.

But hopefully, The Rock is there to do something substantial. His last appearance during the WWE RAW on Netflix debut was puzzling, as he complimented Rhodes, his former rival.

There were also past reports that said The Rock would not be available for WrestleMania 41. Perhaps he is making his presence known on the Road to WrestleMania. He has several potential matches that he could set up, and fans are probably hoping he does so on February 21.

Who is The Rock targeting following his WWE return?

More than likely, Cody Rhodes and The Rock will cross paths when the “Final Boss” makes his WWE return. However, there is a chance they will not face at WrestleMania 41.

Instead, The Rock may set up a feud with Roman Reigns. They teamed last year to defeat Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40, but Reigns lost the WWE Championship the following night. The Rock could turn on the “Head of the Table” and set up a marquee dream match.

Plus, the match has been rumored for years. Reigns vs. The Rock is one of the money matches WWE has not pulled the trigger on yet. It should have happened at WrestleMania 39 when Reigns was the Undisputed WWE Champion, and the show took place in Los Angeles, California.

However, it did not, and Reigns successfully defended the title against Rhodes. The following year, The Rock returned to WWE to seemingly set up the dream match.

It led to the #WeWantCody movement, which caused the script to be flipped. Instead of feuding with Reigns, The Rock joined the Bloodline and feuded with Rhodes.

Ultimately, Rhodes finished the story and beat Reigns. He has held the Undisputed WWE Championship since then, with successful title defenses against the likes of AJ Styles, Logan Paul, and Kevin Owens.

The Rock did not return to WWE until October 2024, appearing as the show went off the air. He confronted Reigns and Rhodes, who teamed to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a tag team match.

He came out and seemingly teased feuds with one or both of them. The moment was never followed up with. Perhaps it will be now.