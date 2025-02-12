If you have ever wondered why WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio rarely wears Marvel Comics-inspired gear, there is a simple reason for it.

Appearing on the Adrian Hernandez podcast, Mysterio revealed he took a break from Marvel-inspired gear due to the company's wishes, which confused him.

“WWE had to shut me down for a minute with these because I was getting too exaggerated,” Mysterio said. “It's my logo; I'm just using their colors. I don't change anything.”

He then teased his WrestleMania 41 gear. Mysterio said he has “pretty dope” ideas that he hopes will come to fruition. In the past, WWE has gotten cease and desist letters from Marvel due to his gear.

“They told me, ‘Hey, maybe you've got to stop a little bit because we're getting cease and desist letters from [Marvel],” Mysterio recalled.

So, it is unclear what kind of Marvel gear Rey Mysterio is planning for WWE's WrestleMania 41. He has previously worn outfits inspired by Captain America, Spider-Man, and Daredevil.

The reason he had to stop makes sense, and WWE smartly pivoted after receiving cease and desist letters. Hopefully, they figure out a way to give him something special when WrestleMania 41 rolls around. It sounds like he has something very special planned if all goes well.

Rey Mysterio's WWE career

Mysterio first joined WWE in 2002 and remained there until 2015. He would depart the company after over a decade with them. However, after brief stints in other promotions, he returned to WWE in 2018.

He was a surprise entrant in the 2018 Royal Rumble match. Mysterio would later return for the Greatest Royal Rumble match in April before signing a new contract in September 2018.

Since coming back, Mysterio has not looked back. He won the United States Championship but had to relinquish it due to an injury.

He then started teaming with his son, Dominik Mysterio, who has become one of WWE's top heels. They won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship together, making them the first father-son duo to win them in WWE.

However, Dominik eventually turned on his dad and Edge (aka Cope in AEW) at Clash at the Castle in 2022. They would face in a match at WrestleMania 41, which Rey won.

Since then, Mysterio has joined a retooled version of the Latino World Order (LWO). He is in the group with Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Dragon Lee.

Throughout his WWE career, Mysterio has won three world championships and is a five-time Tag Team Champion with the likes of Edge, Batista, and Eddie Guerrero.

Additionally, he has won the United States Championship three times and the Intercontinental Championship twice. He also won the 2006 Men's Royal Rumble match.

In 2023, Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Konnan. He headlined a class that also included The Great Muta and Stacy Keibler.