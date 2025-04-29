Fans of the former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will be thrilled to be seeing more of her as she landed a movie role.

Morgan revealed that she was taking time off from WWE to film a “big Hollywood movie” on the March 28, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW. However, PWInsider adds that it will be revealed next week and that she has a “major role” in it.

They released another report (subscription required; via NoDQ.com) stating that Morgan's project is not a superhero movie. It is being billed as a “dramatic” role, and it could mean big things for her future outside of the ring.

A source told PWInsider that it “is the kind of opportunity that ‘could cement' Morgan as the next ‘it girl' in Hollywood if she and the project hit as internally projected.”

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful added that those who know about the role claimed people's “jaws will drop” once they hear more. However, he did still warn fans to “manage expectations” despite the reports.

Currently, Morgan is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Raquel Rodriguez. It is unclear how her upcoming absence will affect that reign. Perhaps Rodriguez will have to find a new tag team partner or be forced to relinquish them.

What is WWE star Liv Morgan's movie role?

It does not sound like Morgan's fans will have to wait long to hear about her movie role. Judging by reports, it is being highly touted as something special for the Superstar.

Hopefully, it helps her transcend wrestling stardom. Other wrestlers, like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dave Bautista, and John Cena have become popular actors. Drew McIntyre also attempted to make his foray into Hollywood after starring in The Killer's Game.

Morgan has previously acted in several other projects. In 2023, she starred in The Kill Room as Emma. Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello, Samuel L. Jackson, and Maya Hawke starred in it.

Additionally, Morgan appeared in an episode of Chucky as herself in 2022. She has also appeared in episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Total Divas, and Miz & Mrs.

Morgan is in the midst of her record-setting fourth Women's Tag Team Championship reign. Rodriguez has been her tag team partner for all of those.

She is also coming off a 226-day reign with the Women's World Championship. Morgan defeated Becky Lynch to win it before dropping it to Rhea Ripley during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.