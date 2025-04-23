Fans have pointed out that WWE star Liv Morgan's WrestleMania 41 gear may have been inspired by global pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo.

At the event, Morgan wore a red one-piece outfit. It looked similar to an outfit recently worn by Rodrigo on her Guts World Tour. It has a similar lining and looks like the same shade of red.

Liv Morgan’s Wrestlemania gear was inspired by Olivia Rodrigo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i9eNqksY4D — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

While it could be a coincidence, Morgan was likely paying homage to the “Vampire” singer. The font used in her entrance video package looks similar to the one used by Rodrigo during her Sour era.

Did Liv Morgan win at WWE WrestleMania 41 with her Olivia Rodrigo gear?

Unfortunately, Morgan did not win her match at WrestleMania 41. She defended the Women's Tag Team Championship with her Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez against Lyra Valkyria and a returning Becky Lynch.

Before the match, it was unknown who was going to team with Valkyria. She was left without an opponent after someone attacked Bayley backstage. So, “The Man” returned and stepped up for Valkyria.

Lynch and Valkyria dethroned Morgan and Rodriguez. However, a night later on Monday Night RAW, Morgan and Rodriguez won the championships back for a record-setting third time.

Morgan is still one of WWE's top stars. She had a 226-day Women's World Championship reign that lasted from May 2024 to January 2025. She lost the belt to Rhea Ripley during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.

Since then, she has moved back to the tag team division with Rodriguez. After winning the Women's Tag Team Championship back, they successfully defended them on NXT against Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo is on a break from her Guts World Tour after last performing in Mexico on April 3, 2025. She will then take the tour to Ireland and England over the summer before concluding it.

Like Morgan in WWE, Rodrigo is at the top of her game. She is one of the biggest music stars in the world, winning awards for her two albums.