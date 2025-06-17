For those who thought WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's shoulder injury on Monday Night RAW on Netflix was scripted, it was “100% legitimate.”

PWInsider reports Morgan's injury was not part of a storyline. She was brought backstage after she dislocated her shoulder, and WWE is still waiting to get the official severity of the injury.

“If it is a severe dislocation, it could be upwards of 16 weeks before someone is cleared for athletic activity, but again, this is all dependent on the final diagnosis in terms of how severe the dislocation is[,] and that has not been determined as of this writing,” the report read.

Luckily, Morgan's opponent, Kairi Sane, who was in the ring during Zoey Stark's recent scare, doesn't have any “heat” on her for the injury. “It was being seen as a freak occurrence[,] and there is no heat on anyone,” PWInsider notes.

During the June 16, 2025, edition of RAW, Morgan faced Sane in a singles match. The injury occurred within the opening seconds of the match. Sane ducked under a kick by Morgan, pulling her down before the former Women's World Champion landed awkwardly.

Right after dislocating her shoulder, Morgan rolled out of the ring. The slow-motion replays showed Morgan's bad landing, and she was immediately writhing in pain upon her landing.

WWE officials helped Morgan to the back. Her match against Sane did not have a definitive winner. Sane was named the winner due to Morgan leaving, but the score will have to be settled upon her return.

Some fans must have been celebrating the injury, as Morgan's rival, Rhea Ripley, stood up for her on X, formerly Twitter. “PSA. Don't celebrate an injury,” Ripley wrote. “Disgusting behavior. Don't be like them.”

We will have to wait and see how long Morgan is out of action. She is in the midst of her record-setting fourth Women's Tag Team Championship reign with Raquel Rodriguez.

Additionally, she is entrenched in a Judgment Day storyline involving Roxanne Perez. It appears Perez is trying to take her spot in the faction, attempting to win Dominik Mysterio over.

Morgan is also coming off her first “major” movie role. She will star in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo alongside Shun Oguri and Lily James.

We are all hoping for a speedy recovery for Morgan.