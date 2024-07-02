Wyc Grousbeck's net worth in 2024 is $1 billion. Grousbeck is in the process of selling the 2024 NBA Champion Boston Celtics, but for now, he is still their governor. The news is a surprise, as Grousbeck could be one of the first owners in history to sell their team so soon after winning a championship. Let's look at Wyc Grousbeck's net worth in 2024.

What is Wyc Grousbeck's net worth in 2024?: $1 billion (estimate)

You know Wyc as the governor of the Boston Celtics, but what led to his net worth? Wyc Grousbeck's net worth in 2024 sits at about $1 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The entire Grousbeck family's net worth in 2024 is estimated to be $1.8 billion, according to Forbes.

Wyc was born on June 13, 1961, in Worcester, Mass. He graduated from Noble and Greenough School in Dedham, Mass., but finally left the state to attend college. He received a BA in history from Princeton and was a rowing team member.

Grousbeck received a JD degree from the University of Michigan in 1986 and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. It isn't hard to see how a guy with degrees from these prestigious universities was so successful.

Wyc Grousbeck's career

Wyc spent seven years as a partner at Highland Capital Partners. He founded the Boston Basketball Partners, a group that planned to purchase the Boston Celtics. They finally sealed the deal in 2002 for $360 million and six years later became an NBA Champion.

Grousbeck didn't stop at running the Celtics, as he also became chairman of the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary in 2010. It's a research and clinical hospital specializing in blindness and deafness research. The company raised $250 million, which led them to join the Mass General Brigham.

Grousbeck cofounded Causeway Media Partners, a growth equity partnership managing over $330 million. The company invests in sports technology and media companies. Their client list includes Omaze, Inc.; Zwift; FloSports; Freeletics; Formula E Racing; and SeatGeek.

Grousbeck reached the top of the mountain with the Celtics again in 2024 after years of the team coming up short. The Celtics dominated most of the season, including in the playoffs, where they lost just three games on the way to their 18th title.

Grousbeck shocked everyone when he announced that he would be pursuing a new buyer for the team, which is an unprecedented move for a team with so much success.

The amount of contracts they have given to their stars is likely a big reason for them selling the team, although it could also be that the Celtics' value will be peaking after the championship. The Celtics currently have $547.6 million given out to their roster through the 2028-29 season and will be paying $192.2 next season alone.

Wyc Grousbeck's personal life

Grousbeck has also gone into business with his wife and other big names. He married Emilia Fazzalari in 2017, and the couple founded Cincoro Tequila with Michael Jordan, Jeanie Buss and Wes Edens.

Grousbeck has also used his staggering net worth to give back to some of his alma maters, including Princeton. He founded Grousbeck Hall in Princeton, which is a new dormitory.

Grousbeck's life is so intriguing that NBC loosely based a sitcom on it. Extended Family is a sitcom based on Grousbeck, Fazzalari, and Fazzalari's ex-husband, a massive Celtics fan.

USA Today reported that the Celtics could fetch a valuation of over $5 billion, dramatically increasing Grousbeck's net worth if he goes through with the sale. Not bad for a $360 million investment.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Wyc Grousbeck's net worth in 2024. Was it a surprise?