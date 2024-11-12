ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Wyoming and Colorado State were both off last week. Wyoming won their last game to break a losing streak, while Colorado State has won four straight leading into this game. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Wyoming-Colorado State prediction and pick.

Wyoming-Colorado State Last Game – Matchup History

Wyoming and Colorado State met last year in Laramie, Wyoming. The Cowboys beat Colorado State 24-15 last year. This season, however, is much different. The Cowboys have struggled a great deal, while the Rams are playing well and on their way to a bowl game.

Overall Series: 58-51-5

Here are the Wyoming-Colorado State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Wyoming-Colorado State Odds

Wyoming: +9.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +290

Colorado State: -9.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -375

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Colorado State

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: CBSSN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Wyoming Could Cover The Spread/Win

Wyoming's offense has struggled this season. The offense is averaging 336.8 total yards and then 21.6 points per game. The key to the offense is Evan Svoboda, who is under center. He has 1,025 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions, with a 46.9% completion percentage. John Michael Gyllenborg has been the key player in the receiving corps. He has 355 yards and two touchdowns with 23 receptions. The running game has also struggled. He has 424 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 85 carries. This offense has looked awful up to this point in the year, but they might have a decent matchup in this game against Colorado State due to their struggles on defense.

Wyoming's defense has struggled this season. They are allowing 427.1 yards and 31.7 points per game. They are solid at best against the pass but struggle against the run. They allow 231.1 yards through the air and then 196 yards on the ground. This defense needs to be better against this Rams offense because they have a lot of firepower. The Cowboys have struggled and need to step up because offense is how Colorado State wins games, and they have multiple ways of beating different teams.

Why Colorado State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado State's offense has been solid this season. The offense is averaging 363.9 total yards and then 23.6 points per game. The key for this offense is Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi under center. He has 1,611 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 61.7% completion percentage. The receiving corps has been balanced for the most part, but Tory Horton has stood out as the leader. He has 353 yards and one touchdown on 26 receptions. The running game has also been solid this season. The leader is 788 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 130 carries. This offense has a lot of talent, and they have a chance to explode against Wyoming and their defense.

Colorado State's defense has struggled this season. They are allowing 408.2 yards and 24.1 points per game. They struggle against the pass but have been solid against the run. They allow 263.6 yards through the air and 144.7 yards per game on the ground. This is a decent matchup for the Rams because Wyoming has struggled on offense all year. They have struggled, but this offense for the Cowboys is not equipped to take advantage this year.

Final Wyoming-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

Wyoming is the worst team in this matchup, and Colorado State should win and cover easily at home. The Cowboys have had a massive fall from grace this season and have not shown much hope in turning it around. The key is that the best unit in this game is the Colorado State offense. Expect Colorado State to score easily and win in a blowout at home against the Cowboys.

Final Wyoming-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State -9.5 (-122)