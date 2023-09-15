Wyoming will battle Texas in some Week 3 action. We're here to share our college football odds series, make a Wyoming-Texas prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Wyoming defeated Portland State 31-17. Now, they hope to upset a top-ranked team. Wyoming started off strong with a 14-0 lead. Then, they took a 21-10 lead into the half. The Cowboys eventually pulled away. Significantly, Andrew Peasley went 11 for 16 with 201 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while also rushing six times for 43 yards. Sam Scott rushed 11 times for 70 yards on a 6.4 yards per carry rate.

Ayir Asante caught his only two passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Wyatt Wieland had three receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown. The offense went 4 for 8 on third downs. Additionally, the defense also forced two turnovers.

Texas defeated 10th-ranked Alabama 34-24. First, Texas led 13-6 at halftime. But they trailed 16-13 after three quarters. Finally, the Longhorns charged back by scoring 21 in the final quarter to win the game.

Quinn Ewers went 24 for 38 for 349 yards and three touchdowns. Also, Jonathon Brooks rushed 14 times for 57 yards and one score. Ja'Tavion Sanders caught five passes for 114 yards, while Adonai Mitchell had three catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Ultimately, they went 7 for 18 on third-down conversions and 2 for 3 on fourth-down conversions. The Longhorns also forced two turnovers on defense.

Texas leads the all-time series 5-0. However, the teams have not met since 2012.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Wyoming-Texas Odds

Wyoming: +29.5 (-110)

Texas: -29.5 (-110)

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Texas

TV: USA Channel

Stream: Sling TV

Time: 7:59 PM ET/4:59 PM PT

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread

The Cowboys must continue strong quarterback play. Moreover, they must control the clock. Peasley must be crisp and accurate with his passes. Then, he must make things easier for his running backs. Short passes to make third-down attempts easier should be the goal. Therefore, the Cowboys might have to pass to set up the run.

Scott had a productive day last weekend. Now, he must do it again against a much tougher team. Peasley can also run the ball. Thus, the Cowboys have two weapons at their disposal when they want to run the ball. It will give the Longhorns more trouble when they are attempting to decipher what to stop. Additionally, it gives Wyoming options and various plays they can run.

But Wyoming must also understand how to stop Texas. Furthermore, it starts with rattling Ewers. The Longhorns struggled to run the ball last weekend. Yet, they still won the game on the backs of an exceptional passing game. The only way to beat Texas is to prevent them from outpacing them through the air. Additionally, they have to cover Sanders and Mitchell. The Cowboys cannot let those two destroy them. Ultimately, the best way to stop them on defense is to play in front of them and not let them get past the defense.

Wyoming will cover the spread if they can display a ball-control offense. Then, they must prevent the speedy receivers from destroying them.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread

Ewers played amazing football last weekend. Now, he hopes to showcase all of that against Wyoming. Brooks must run the ball efficiently. Ultimately, he got plenty of chances but didn't explode off the ground. The Longhorns displayed explosiveness with their two wideouts. Furthermore, Alabama could not cover them. The Longhorns must do better on third down. Then, they must find ways to move the chains. Ewers can pass very well. However, Wyoming will adjust to this after watching the film. Brooks must be the guy to help the Longhorns charge toward the finish line.

The defense must account for the duel-impact running game that Wyoming will implement. Then, they must provide a strategy that can stop it. Taking the running game away is the first thing the Longhorns must do on defense. Then, they can force the Cowboys to play one-dimensional football. It will allow them to unleash their pass rush and rattle the quarterback.

Texas will cover the spread if they can do better on third down and run the ball. Then, the defense must stop the run.

Final Wyoming-Texas Prediction & Pick

Wyoming is a good football team. However, Texas is exceptional. They will show just how good they are in this contest. Therefore, expect the Longhorns to explode out of the gate. Texas will cover the spread with ease against an overwhelmed Wyoming team.

Final Wyoming-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas: -29.5 (-110)