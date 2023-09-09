Xavier basketball's Zach Freemantle reportedly is likely to be out until at least January and could miss the entire season, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Zach Freemantle missed the last 15 games of the 2022-2023 season due to a left foot injury, and his foot has not progressed since the surgery, and he will likely have another surgery on the foot, according to Goodman. It is a big blow for Sean Miller's Xavier basketball program.

Over the last couple of years, Freemantle has been one of the best players for Xavier. He averaged 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 22 games last season, according to Sports Reference. With a Big East conference that looks to be stacked, Xavier will have to perform without one of its best players.

Sean Miller did get the Musketeers to the Big East championship game, and got them to the Sweet 16 before being eliminated by Texas in the NCAA Tournament. However, there are some key departures from the team with Souley Boum and Jack Nunge graduating.

Hopefully Freemantle is able to come back in January and not miss much of Big East conference play. He could help the Musketeers against many strong teams in the conference.

This season, the Big East features the defending national champions in UConn and other teams who should be strong like Marquette, Villanova, Creighton, and St. John's.

It will be worth monitoring whether or not Freemantle does get a second surgery on his left leg. That could be a big indicator as to when Freemantle could make his return.