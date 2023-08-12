At this late in the offseason, it's uncommon for college teams to make any major roster additions. Most teams are already set with for the upcoming season. The transfer portal has died down by this point in the offseason as well. But the Xavier Muskateers weren't finished adding to their roster just yet. The Muskateers added their first international prospect of the offseason last month in Lithuanian transfer Gytis Nemeiksa. That was only the beginning though. On Friday, Xavier made headlines securing a commitment from top international prospect Lazar Djokovic as per Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Lazar Djokovic has committed to Xavier in the class of 2023, he told ESPN. The 6'10 skilled PF/C averaged 14.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for Serbia at the FIBA U19 World Cup. Another talented international making his way to the US to play college basketball. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) August 11, 2023

The Muskateers are currently playing in the Bahamas on a summer tour, but before the team left, head coach Sean Miller alluded to a big incoming roster move. As it turns out, Lazar Djokovic was the big Xavier addition they had forthcoming. Djokovic has been one of the top overseas prospects having just put on a strong showing at the FIBA U19 World Cup.

During the tournament, Djokovic averaged 14.9 points per game, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Djokovic fits the mold of today's big man. He's very versatile on the offensive end. He can handle the ball and make moves off the dribble and he can move without the ball as well. He's able to score in the post and he can space the floor with consistent three-point shooting.

Defensively, he's mobile and active and can guard players in the post or switch out on the perimeter. He has a solid playmaking game as well.