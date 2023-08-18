Microsoft recently announced that it would be closing the Xbox 360 store soon. Once closed, players will no longer be able to access it to buy games.

In a post in the Xbox Wire, CVP of Xbox Player Services Dave McCarthy announced the closing of the Xbox 360 store. He started the announcement by first bringing up that it has been almost two decades since the release of the console. McCarthy thanked players for still playing Xbox 360 games, and for still using their consoles.

He then followed it up with their announcement of the closure:

On July 29, 2024 , Xbox will stop supporting the ability to purchase new games, DLC, and other entertainment content from the Xbox 360 Store on the console and the Xbox 360 Marketplace (marketplace.xbox.com)

Related to this change, the Microsoft Movies & TV app will no longer function on Xbox 360, which means TV and movie content will no longer be viewable on your Xbox 360 after July 29th, 2024.

As mentioned above, by July 29, 2024, players will no longer be able to buy games and DLC from the store. Additionally, players will no longer be able to use the Movies & TV app on their Xbox 360.

Of course, there are some important things to remember regarding the store closure. First off, players will still be able to play any games or DLC that they have already purchased. Players will still be able to access their purchased games, even after the store has closed. Even if the player does not have all their games installed, they will still be able to install them in the future. Additionally, they can also play these games on any of the newer consoles via backward compatibility.

Connected to the previous point, players will still be able to play their games in multiplayer “as long as the publisher still supports the online servers.” Cloud saves will also be available for the games if it supports it. Players will also still be able to buy said games via the official Xbox website and play them on newer consoles.

Lastly, although players can no longer access the Microsft Movies & TV app on their Xbox 360, they can still access them using the PC and Xbox One, and Series X|S versions of the app.

That's all the information we have about the closing of the store. Again, the store will close on July 29, 2024. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.