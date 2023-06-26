Of all of the collaborations in the world, one between Xbox and Barbie certainly came out of left field. Alas, we're getting a Barbie Dreamhouse-themed Xbox console and controllers to go along with it.

It was announced on June 26 that Xbox is relating a Barbie-themed console and controllers. The console itself is a hot pink console with the film's logo plastered in the middle of it. However, the fun doesn't end there as the console comes with a Dreamhouse-like set around it that is three stories high. The top two floors look like a living room and a bedroom, and there's even a little pool attached to the side.

Xbox is releasing a Barbie console. pic.twitter.com/MAfxmvyGU2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 26, 2023

Additionally, there are five Barbie-themed Xbox controllers that will be for sale. They all feature the color pink and white but vary in patterns with some featuring different colors like black and blue as well.

The upcoming Barbie film from Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie has been doing a wonderful job with its marketing. The soundtrack, which features the likes of Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and more, was recently announced as well as “Blowout Party” advanced screenings. Their collaboration with Xbox is just another job well done.

Barbie follows the titular doll (played by Robbie) on a journey of self-discovery and attempting to find true happiness. Also along for the ride is Ken (Ryan Gosling). The film features a long list of additional Barbie and Ken varients played by the likes of Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Kinglsey Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, and John Cena. Will Farrell, Helen Mirren, and Michael Cera also appear in the film.

Barbie will be released on July 21.