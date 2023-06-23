Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj keep it plastic in their new song and music video for Barbie World. On Friday, the two rappers shared the music video for Barbie World from the the Barbie soundtrack. The video is interesting because it features two dolls made to look like the performers, per People. The song and video feature a sample remixed from Aqua's 1997 hit Barbie Girl.

The video, already racked up over a million views, opens with two girls playing with Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj Barbie dolls in a dreamhouse. The scene shifts to the rappers in the pink themed world, complete with a pool house, jet skis, and a pink convertible.

Dressed in pink swimsuits and their hair worn long and loose, they performed at the pool and pool house. Next to them were a bunch of well dressed men in tuxedos, complete with pink ties. From there, Ice Spice drives down Rodeo Drive in her pink convertible and outfit.

The scene switches to Minaj wearing a cropped white tank top, white shorts, over-the-knee hot-pink boots and a large Chanel necklace and belt. The scale is changed here, she looks like a giant next to the tiny dancing men in tuxedos. Some of the lyrics from the chorus include the catchy-Minaj sung lines: “And I'm bad like the Barbie / I'm a doll, but I still wanna party / Pink ‘vette like I'm ready to bend / I'm a 10, so I pull in a Ken.”

Barbie and Barbie the Album will both be out on July 21.