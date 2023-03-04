The San Antonio Brahmas will travel to take on the Houston Roughnecks in a Sunday night primetime XFL matchup in Houston, Texas. With that being said, let’s take a look at the XFL odds series with a Brahmas-Roughnecks prediction and final pick.

San Antonio will be led by Hines Ward, who caught 1,000 passes and scored over 100 touchdowns across a stellar professional career. Since retiring after the 2011 season, Ward has coached for the Steelers, Jets, and Florida Atlantic University. The Brahmas have gone 1-1 this season.

The Houston Roughnecks are led by legendary coach Wade Phillips, who has been coaching for over 40 seasons. Phillips accumulated an 83-69 record in his NFL head coaching career. The Houston legend has guided the team to a dominant 2-0 record this season.

Here are the Brahmas-Roughnecks XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Brahmas-Roughnecks Odds

San Antonio Brahmas: +4.5 (-110)

Houston Roughnecks: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 36.5 (-105)

Under: 36.5 (-115)

How To Watch Brahmas vs. Roughnecks

TV: FX

Stream: ESPN Plus

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Brahmas Could Cover The Spread

Jack Coan, who was once a high-profile recruit in both football and lacrosse, will pilot the San Antonio offense. In 35 games with Wisconsin and Notre Dame, Coan threw for 48 touchdowns and just 15 interceptions, going 23-7 as a starter. Coan was undrafted in 2022 and spent training camp with the Indianapolis Colts. Coan has tossed for 372 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. Kalen Ballage, who saw time as a part-time member of various NFL backfields, will handle running back duties. Ballage leads the league with 107 rushing yards, but has not scored a touchdown,.. Landen Akers, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams, is one of the many receiving threats for San Antonio. San Antonio has exploded for 45 points this season.

The defense is full of former college stars who have bounced around various training camps and secondary professional leagues. Drew Beesley registered 10 sacks in a long career at Michigan State and will anchor the defensive line. The most notable name for fans is punter Brad Wing, who spent the majority of his NFL career booming punts for the New York Giants. Wing has not played in a professional game since 2018. San Antonio has only allowed 30 points to their opponents.

Why The Roughnecks Could Cover The Spread

Houston’s powerful offense is led by Brandon Silvers, who ranks second in the league with 445 passing yards, throwing for four touchdowns and just two interceptions. Silvers has played in spring leagues since 2019, finding decent success in those seasons. Max Borghi, who enjoyed a solid career at Washington State, is the team’s leading rusher at 69 yards, scoring two touchdowns. Borghi has also put up 52 receiving yards, ranking third on the team. Jontre Kirklin is the team’s leading receiver, ranking second in the league at 127 yards, and scoring one touchdown. Deontay Burnett is the perfect second option, totaling 94 yards and a touchdown. Houston’s powerful offense has totaled 56 points this season.

Houston’s defense has been solid under Phillips, keeping their opponents to 26 points. Former Maryland standout Jordan Mosley is likely the most recognizable name for fans. The Roughnecks lead the league by a large margin with 12 sacks as a team.

Final Brahmas-Roughnecks Prediction & Pick

Houston’s combination of offense and defense may guide them all the way to the league title. The offense will push the total over in this one.

Final Brahmas-Roughnecks Prediction & Pick: Houston -4.5 (-110), over 36.5 (-105)