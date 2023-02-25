The Houston Roughnecks host the Arlington Renegades for a Week 2 battle! It’s time to continue our XFL odds series with a Renegades-Roughnecks prediction and pick.

Both of these teams earned a win during Week 1 during the Saturday contests. The renegades took down the Las Vegas Vipers 22-20 in the first game of the entire XFL season. As for the Roughnecks, they handled the Orlando Guardians rather easily as head coach Wade Phillips surely knows how to coach a football team. Houston comes into this game as the favorite as they have their second straight home game.

Here are the Renegades-Roughnecks XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

XFL Odds: Renegades-Roughnecks Odds

Arlington Renegades: +4.5 (-105)

Houston Roughnecks: -4.5 (-115)

Over: 39.5 (-105)

Under: 39.5 (-115)

How To Watch Renegades vs. Roughnecks

TV: FX, ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

Why The Renegades Could Cover The Spread

Drew Plitt started Week 1 for the Renegades and threw for 172 yards off of 25 attempts. He threw it well completing 19 passes but had one interception. This is another team like San Antonio, who likes to try and run the ball down your throat. Deveon Smith carried it 15 times for 42 yards to lead the team in carries and yards. Keith Ford had it nine times for 24 yards and then Plitt carried it for 16 yards. Sal Cannella had seven catches for 70 yards and Tyler Vaughns had four catches for 38 yards. It was the defense that really won them the game, however, as they held off a solid passing attack from the Vegas side. It will be a tough task taking down a well-coached team on that side, who has an elite defense it seems.

Why The Roughnecks Could Cover The Spread

Houston allowed just 12 points in the win over Orlando. They allowed two touchdowns but they didn’t allow the Guardians to convert an extra point. This allowed them to cruise to a victory as their offense steamrolled Orlando. Brandon Silvers played the best out of anyone in Week 1 outside of A.J. McCarron as he threw for 272 yards and had two touchdowns. He did have the two interceptions, but they didn’t affect the game at all. If he controls the turnovers then they should cruise to a win once again.

Max Borghi carried it eight times for 42 yards and a TD to lead the team. Dejoun Lee has six carries for 25 yards and then Cole McDonald has four carries for 14 yards and a score. Deontay Burnett, the former USC standout, had a massive game in Week 1. He had eight catches off of 12 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. Jontre Kirklin had a game as well, with five catches, 71 yards, and a score. Travell Harris had five catches for 48 yards. Borgi also caught four passes for 32 yards. This team is scary.

Final Renegades-Roughnecks Prediction & Pick

Take the Roughnecks to cover this spread at home. Consider the over as well.

Final Renegades-Roughnecks Prediction & Pick: Roughnecks -4.5 (-115); Over 39.5 (-115)