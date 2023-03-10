The Houston Roughnecks will travel to take on the Orlando Guardians in a Saturday night primetime XFL matchup in Orlando, Florida. With that being said, let’s take a look at the XFL odds series with a Roughnecks-Guardians prediction and final pick.

The Houston Roughnecks, led by legendary coach Wade Phillips, have started their season 3-0, dismantling their opponents in those three games. Houston’s lowest margin of victory has been nine points. This will be the first road game of the season for the team.

Orlando could not have started their season more differently from Houston, falling to an 0-3 record. The Guardians have scored just 33 points in their three games. Head coach Terrell Buckley, who won a Super Bowl in his NFL career, has yet to bring the winning ways to Orlando.

Here are the Roughnecks-Guardians XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

XFL Odds: Roughnecks-Guardians Odds

Houston Roughnecks: -9 (-110)

Orlando Guardians: +9 (-110)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

How To Watch Roughnecks vs. Guardians

TV: FX

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Roughnecks Could Cover The Spread

Houston’s powerful offense is led by Brandon Silvers, who ranks second in the league with 723 passing yards, throwing for seven touchdowns and just three interceptions. Silvers has played in spring leagues since 2019, finding decent success in those seasons. Max Borghi, who enjoyed a solid career at Washington State, is the team’s leading rusher at 143 yards, scoring two touchdowns. Borghi has also put up 64 receiving yards, ranking third on the team. Jontre Kirklin is the team’s leading receiver, ranking third in the league at 204 yards, and scoring three touchdowns. Deontay Burnett is the perfect second option, totaling 125 yards and two touchdowns. Houston’s powerful offense has totaled 78 points this season.

Houston’s defense has been solid under Phillips, keeping their opponents to 39 points. Former Maryland standout Jordan Mosley is likely the most recognizable name for fans. The Roughnecks lead the league by a large margin with 13 sacks as a team.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Paxton Lynch has taken over the quarterbacking duties, throwing for two touchdowns against one interception. The former first-rounder has thrown for 423 yards. Jah-Maine Martin is the team’s leading rusher at 96 rushing yards but has not scored a touchdown. Cody Latimer, who spent six seasons in the NFL, is the team’s leading receiver with 155 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Charleston Rambo and Eli Rogers are two other key receivers for the offense. Orlando’s offense has been sputtering, totaling just 33 points this season.

Orlando’s defense has been porous, allowing 73 points this season. In the team’s first two games, opponents have scored at least 30 points. Despite allowing just 10 points last time out, Orlando managed just nine points of their own. Nick Coe and Matt Elam are the main names fans will recognize on this defense.

Final Roughnecks-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Orlando fans are in for a long, brutal season.

Final Roughnecks-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Houston -9 (-110), over 37.5 (-110)