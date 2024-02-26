Many people consider last season to be one of the most disappointing seasons in the history of the New York Yankees' existence. The team missed the playoffs for only the fifth time since 1994, and they had their worst record since 1992. The team still has the talent to be a problem in the AL, though, especially considering they traded for Juan Soto, one of the best players in baseball. It is always intriguing to watch star players in new jerseys, and if you want to see Soto in pinstripes, you need to tune into the Yankees' spring training games.
The Yankees are one of the teams whose regional sports network is not on fuboTV. Instead, you can only catch the action on YES Network. Those games can be streamed on the YES app or with DirecTV Stream. During spring training, there will also be plenty of games broadcasted by ESPN or MLB Network. You can find those games on fuboTV.
Yankees 2024 spring training schedule
The Yankees have already gotten off to an insane start in spring training. The team did its best to answer any questions about their disappointing 2023 by scoring 22 runs in their first spring training game of 2024. The offensive explosion was one of the craziest spring training games in recent memory.
While no one can expect them to match that production on a consistent basis, it may be a sign that points to the team's offense being elite this year. Soto joins the likes of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, DJ Lemahieu, and Alex Verdugo, all of whom are offensive players with a history of elite production.
Despite the presence of Gerrit Cole, there are question marks about the team's pitching staff, but the Yankees have a chance to dominate with the bats, especially when it comes to the long ball. With that said, here is the Yankees' spring training schedule for Grapefruit League action.
Feb. 24 @ Tigers: 1:05 p.m. ET – (W) 22-10
Feb. 25 vs. Blue Jays/@Philles (split-squad): 1:05 p.m. ET – YES – (W) 12-6/ (L) 4-0
Feb. 26 vs. Twins: 1:05 p.m. ET – YES, MLB Network, fuboTV
Feb. 27 @ Rays: 1:05 p.m. ET
Feb. 29 vs. Marlins: 6:35 p.m. ET – YES
March 1 vs. Blue Jays: 6:35 p.m. ET – YES
March 2 @ Orioles: 1:05 p.m. ET – MLB Network, fuboTV
March 3 vs. Tigers: 1:05 p.m. ET -ESPN, MLB Network, fuboTV
March 4 @ Marlins: 6:40 p.m. ET
March 5 @ Mets: 1:10 p.m. ET -ESPN, fuboTV
March 6 vs. Rays: 1:05 p.m. ET – YES
March 7 vs. Tigers: 6:35 p.m. ET – YES
March 8 @ Blue Jays: 1:07 p.m. ET
March 9 @ Twins: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 10 vs. Braves: 1:05 p.m. ET – YES
March 11 vs. Orioles/@ Phillies (split-squad): 1:05 p.m. ET – YES
March 12 @ Blue Jays: 1:07 p.m. ET
March 13 vs. Red Sox: 1:05 p.m. ET – YES
March 14 @ Tigers: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 15 vs. Pirates: 6:35 p.m. ET
March 16 vs. Blue Jays: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 17 @ Red Sox: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 18 vs. Phillies: 1:05 p.m. ET – YES
March 20 vs. Pirates: 6:35 p.m. ET – YES
March 21 @ Braves: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 22 vs. Mets: 1:05 p.m. ET – ESPN+, YES
March 23 vs. Phillies/@Tigers (split-squad): 1:05 p.m. ET – ESPN+, YES
March 24 @Pirates/@ Diablos Rojas (split-squad): 1:05 p.m. ET
March 25 vs. Mets/@Diablo Rojas (split-squad): 1:05 p.m. ET – YES
Yankees TV/streaming guide
As arguably the most important team in baseball, though, they do have plenty of nationally televised games. You can't have a better start to a season than the Yankees had when they scored 22 runs, and it is likely only a matter of time until the team has another offensive outburst. You won't want to miss the action, so make sure to catch it on YES Network.