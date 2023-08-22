The 2023 season hasn't been all that promising for the New York Yankees. They're 17 games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the race for the AL East. They trail the Seattle Mariners by nine games for the final AL Wild Card spot. They're the only team in the AL East with a negative run differential.

The biggest indicator of how things have gone wrong in the Bronx: the Yankees own a mediocre 60-64 record. The Yankees have boasted a record above .500 in each of the past 30 seasons. That streak is now in jeopardy.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, hope for a postseason appearance is all but gone barring an unexpected and extended winning streak. But, that doesn't mean they can't get the most out of the rest of this regular season.

The Yankees could and should call up some of their prospects to not only get them some experience for the future but maybe they could be the spark to start a winning streak. There are four names, in particular, the Yankees should promote once rosters expand in September.

4) Austin Wells

Austin Wells projects to be the Yankees' catcher of the future. Many outlets tend to agree. ESPN ranked him as their 58th-best prospect entering the 2023 season. Baseball America (94th) and MLB.com (96th) weren't as bullish, but each outlet had him inside their top 100 as well. He's done enough to back that belief.

In three minor league seasons, Wells has hit 52 home runs, 211 RBI, and has even stolen 39 bases with hitting lines of .261/.371/.479/.849. Considering Ben Rortvedt and Kyle Higashioka have been the Yankees' primary catching options, Wells would be a much-appreciated upgrade at the position.

3) Everson Pereira

Everson Pereira is one of two players on the list to officially get the major league call from New York. His work in the minors this season proved why the outfielder deserved the promotion.

Pereira is a Venezuelan minor-league prospect who has torn up the minor leagues. In Triple-A, Pereira has been sensational. He has eight home runs and 33 RBI in 35 games on sensational slashing lines of .312/.386/.551/.937. It's been more than enough for him to earn a call-up to the big club.

Pereira is only 22 years old. He was regarded as the 78th-best prospect in the minors according to Baseball America's preseason rankings. The Yankees rank 29th in batting average this season and are well below average in a number of hitting statistics as a club. They badly need a spark and infusion of talent. It makes sense that they'd be calling up Pereira.

2) Oswald Peraza

Oswald Peraza will be joining Pereira from Triple-A to the big club on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals.

Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza are being recalled from AAA and will be in the Bronx for tomorrow night’s game. #yankees — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) August 21, 2023

Peraza is another Venezuelan prospect, but he plays primarily in the infield. He was regarded more highly than Pereira in the preseason. ESPN ranked him as their 34th-best prospect. Baseball America had him as their 62nd-best prospect. MLB.com slotted him 52nd in their rankings, and Baseball Prospectus ranked him 48th. Peraza has actually made two stints with the big club in his career, but that didn't go too well.

This time though, the runway should be clear for Peraza to gain as much experience as possible to be able to reliably contribute consistently in the future.

1) Jasson Dominguez

Jasson Dominguez is also getting a promotion. But his promotion is merely going from Double-A to Triple-A.

Jasson Dominguez is also being promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, per @BrendanKutyNJ pic.twitter.com/7UefTKtCv1 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 21, 2023

Dominguez was considered the best prospect on the Yankees in the preseason by ESPN. Other outlets have him in their top 100 as well, but it wasn't unanimous as to him being regarded the Yankees' best prospect. But Dominguez isn't even 21-years-old and he's already worked his way to the top of the minor leagues. For his career in the minors, he's posted hitting lines of .262/.368/.427/.795. If he takes a liking to Triple-A, maybe he can make some appearances with the big club before the season is over too.

This season hasn't been up to the Yankees' standards. Far from it. But that doesn't mean they can't extract more good than bad the rest of the way. Getting these prospects as much playing time as possible should be the priority.

Maybe they could even provide the spark and hope this team has needed to get back in the playoff picture too.