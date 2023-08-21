The New York Yankees are recalling outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Oswald Peraza from Triple-A, and they will be in the Bronx for Tuesday night's game against the Washington Nationals, according to Jack Curry of YES Network.

The plan for Peraza and Pereira is for them to play essentially every day going forward, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

As a result of Pereira getting called up to the Yankees, highly-touted prospect Jasson Dominguez is being promoted from Double-A to Triple-A, according to Kuty.

The Yankees have struggled mightily as of late, most recently getting swept by the Boston Red Sox, which brought the team's losing streak to eight games. The eight-game losing streak is the longest the Yankees have had since 1995.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Amid the slide, the Yankees are now nine games out of a wild card spot in the American League, and it has been expected that they would call up younger players to play for the remainder of the season. Oswald Peraza and Everson Pereira were two of the names who were commonly mentioned as candidates to get called up.

Peraza has played at the MLB level before, and lost out on the shortstop job to Anthony Volpe out of spring training. He will likely play all over the diamond, mainly at second and third base. This will likely be his first extended chance to prove himself as a good MLB player.

Pereira has not played at the MLB level yet, and has quickly climbed through the ranks in the Yankees organization. Left field has been a problem for the Yankees all season, and this could be a chance for Pereira to prove himself and secure the left field job for the 2024 season.

The Yankees have some other prospects coming up in the ranks that they need to make an impact, with Austin Wells and Jasson Dominguez being names to watch for. Wells could also debut this season, while Dominguez is more likely to debut in 2024.

For now, the Yankees hope Peraza and Pereira prove to be long-term pieces.