The New York Yankees are 17 games out of first place in the American League East, a huge problem for a proud franchise that expects World Series appearances. Manager Aaron Boone has had to make due with a revolving door of player personnel, and things haven't quite turned out the way fans have hoped.

The Yankees made headlines in calling up Oswald Peraza and Everson Pereira on Monday. The team has at least two major unseen concerns heading down the stretch of its pennant chase.

Now Boone's team is making even more headlines with the announcement of a promotion for one of the franchise's top prospects.

In addition to Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza going to the Yankees, Jasson Dominguez will be heading to Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. "The Martian" moves one step away from the majors. — Brendan Kuty 🧟‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) August 21, 2023

Fans and analysts have welcomed the infusion of youth to the team as well as the promotion of Dominguez, the 20-year-old phenom nicknamed ‘The Martian.'

Everson Pereira to MLB

Oswald Peraza to MLB

Jasson Dominguez to AAA Today was the best day for the Yankees in maybe months and they didn’t even play today pic.twitter.com/KuiotMXobU — Addison (@YankeeWRLD) August 21, 2023

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Dominguez has 15 home runs and 37 stolen bases this season for the Double-A Somerset Patriots. He also has 66 RBI and is seen as a five-tool player and potential 30-30 guy for New York at some point in the relatively near future.

He made a top 100 prospects list at age 17 and has been refining and fine-tuning his game ever since.

Living up to his nickname, The Martian does not look human. 17 years old!#Yankees' Jasson Dominguez is the youngest player on the Top 100 Prospects list: https://t.co/RHH0gkaa4tpic.twitter.com/D5z8Amo2My — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 21, 2020

Fans have been clamoring for the move for quite some time, and took to Twitter to celebrate. While Dominguez still has a ways to go to reach the Yankees' big league club, the stage has officially been set for his long-anticipated debut.

I love bullying my team into doing what they should've done already, it feels so rewarding — Pete🐢 (@PistolPete2k3) August 21, 2023

Had this man being called up in ‘24

So far so good — E 161 ST (@East161stStreet) August 21, 2023

Boone's Yankees have lost eight in a row and will take on the Washington Nationals at home over the next three games. It's a chance to steer the ship in the right direction again, while keeping an eye on the bright future fans had always anticipated.