The New York Yankees are 17 games out of first place in the American League East, a huge problem for a proud franchise that expects World Series appearances. Manager Aaron Boone has had to make due with a revolving door of player personnel, and things haven't quite turned out the way fans have hoped.

The Yankees made headlines in calling up Oswald Peraza and Everson Pereira on Monday. The team has at least two major unseen concerns heading down the stretch of its pennant chase.

Now Boone's team is making even more headlines with the announcement of a promotion for one of the franchise's top prospects.

Fans and analysts have welcomed the infusion of youth to the team as well as the promotion of Dominguez, the 20-year-old phenom nicknamed ‘The Martian.'

Dominguez has 15 home runs and 37 stolen bases this season for the Double-A Somerset Patriots. He also has 66 RBI and is seen as a five-tool player and potential 30-30 guy for New York at some point in the relatively near future.

He made a top 100 prospects list at age 17 and has been refining and fine-tuning his game ever since.

Fans have been clamoring for the move for quite some time, and took to Twitter to celebrate. While Dominguez still has a ways to go to reach the Yankees' big league club, the stage has officially been set for his long-anticipated debut.

Boone's Yankees have lost eight in a row and will take on the Washington Nationals at home over the next three games. It's a chance to steer the ship in the right direction again, while keeping an eye on the bright future fans had always anticipated.