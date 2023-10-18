New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe has been named a finalist for the Gold Glove Award for shortstop in the American League, Rawlings announced on Twitter.

Veteran shortstops Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers and Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins were the other two finalists named for the award. It was a surprise to some that Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was not among the finalists after a strong defensive season.

Anthony Volpe being named a finalist for the Gold Glove may come as a surprise to some. His offensive performance left some to be desired in his rookie season. However when looking at the defensive metrics, Volpe put together a strong rookie year.

Volpe recorded 16 defensive runs saved, which was tied for the most in the American League, according to Fangraphs. Outs above average did not rate him as highly, as he recorded just one, and he did commit 17 errors.

Corey Seager had five defensive runs saved with negative two outs above average and eight errors, according to Fangraphs. Carlos Correa had negative three defensive runs saved with negative on outs above average. The former platinum glove winner had a down year defensively, but he still clearly has a lot of respect from the voters for how strong he was in prior seasons.

Out of the finalists, Volpe has the strongest stats. It would not be a surprise to see him win the award, but Seager and Correa have strong defensive reputations, so they could get the nod.

Bobby Witt Jr., who as mentioned before, was arguably snubbed, had negative six defensive runs saved with 14 outs above average with 12 errors, according to Fangraphs. So some conflicting ratings based on those stats, but the high amount of outs above average is very impressive.

Regardless, Volpe did put together a solid defensive season and is deserving of the nomination, even though it might have surprised some. He still has things to clean up, like potentially bringing the error count down, but it was a strong rookie season on that side of the ball.