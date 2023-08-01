Prior to the MLB trade deadline, Aaron Judge made it abundantly clear to the New York Yankees what he wanted them to do: don't be sellers.

With the Yankees in last place in the AL East but still in contention for a postseason spot, there existed a real possibility that the team would opt to reset the roster and just give up on the season. However, Judge was against that idea. He emphasized on Monday night that he's not giving up on the campaign, and so the New York franchise should only focus on winning as well instead of having unnecessary thoughts.

“I want to win. Whatever gets us closer to being a better team and winning, that's why I'm here. That's why everybody in this room is here, we want to win. I don't know what’s going to happen; it's out of our control. The bottom line is I came here to win, just like a lot of other guys and that’s what we gotta focus on,” Judge told reporters when asked if he would be disappointed if the Yankees decide to be sellers at the trade deadline, per New York Post.

Fortunately for Aaron Judge, the Yankees stood firm on their current roster and didn't sell as the August 1 deadline passed. They did make a move, though, as the Pinstripes acquired reliever Keynan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox. Middleton should be a solid relief option for a team has largely struggled on that end.

While it's not really a game-changing move for the Yankees, at least they did something. To recall, fans were really mad at Brian Cashman for the franchise's inactivity during the days leading to the deadline, especially amid a rather concerning slide.

Hopefully, Aaron Judge will be satisfied with the Yankees' decision to hold their ground at the deadline. It remains to be seen if anything will change for them on the winning front, but the good thing is they haven't given up on the season.