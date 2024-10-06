New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Nestor Cortes is going to play catch on Sunday, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

It will be Nestor Cortes' first time throwing since being placed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury. The injury was a blow to the Yankees' pitching staff this postseason, as he was very much in play to start Game 3 of the ALDS. New York is up 1-0 in the series after a 6-5 win on Saturday over the Kansas City Royals, but Aaron Boone still has to decide between Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt for the Game 3 start. Gerrit Cole started Game 1, while Carlos Rodon will start Game 2 in the Bronx before the series shifts to Kansas City.

When the Yankees got further details on Cortes' injury, it was a goal for him to possibly return to the team later on in the postseason, whether it be as a starting pitcher or out of the bullpen. If New York is able to advance to the ALCS, it will be interesting to see if Cortes makes the roster.

Yankees try to give Nestor Cortes a chance to return by beating the Royals

The margin was slim in Game 1 as the Yankees squeaked out a 6-5 victory over the Royals. Cole did not have his best stuff, and Anthony Volpe made a critical error that led to two runs for Kansas City, and Aaron Judge struggled overall on the night. Still, the Yankees were able to come away with a win.

It will be a big test for the Yankees in Game 2, as Rodon will go up against the Royals' best pitcher, Cole Ragans. It would be huge if New York can pick up a win to go up 2-0 in the series heading to Kansas City.

If the Yankees advance, they would play the winner of the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians series. No matter the opponent, New York would have home field advantage.