New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto is enjoying the moment. Soto gave an enthusiastic reaction to his team's Game 1 victory over the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS on Saturday night.

“That was a great experience, it felt really good,” Soto said after the game. The Yankees defeated the Royals 6-5 in a thrilling contest.

Soto finished the game with three hits in five at-bats. His appearance made him the first MLB player ever to appear in the postseason with three different teams before turning 27 years of age. New York also got a home run from Gleyber Torres to lift the offense.

“We showed today that we aren’t trying to be selfish,” Soto said, per the New York Post. “We are trying to pass the baton, take our walks. We aren’t trying to hit five-run homers.”

The Yankees trailed in the early part of the game Saturday, but the team's patience made a difference. New York scored four runs in the fifth through seventh innings to take the lead and ultimately win the game.

Yankees looking to win a World Series for first time in 15 years

The Yankees have turned around the franchise after a disappointing 2023 season. New York lost 80 games last year and missed the American League Playoffs. This year, the team won the AL East and is three wins away from making the ALCS.

A big reason for that turnaround has been Soto. He joined the team last offseason, after playing with the San Diego Padres. Soto's offense has helped lift the Yankees this year and taken some pressure off of Aaron Judge. On the season, Soto is hitting .288 with 41 home runs and 109 runs batted in.

While Soto didn't drive in any runs in Game 1, his presence in the lineup is certainly dangerous for the Yankees. Soto has posted an incredible year statistically, only overshadowed by the fact that Judge is breaking all sorts of Yankees records this season. The high-powered Soto is a free agent again after the year is over, and New York has publicly stated they will do what they can to keep him slashing for the Bronx Bombers.

New York hasn't won a World Series since the 2009 season. The team's 2024 campaign is giving Yankees fans hope that this year may bring an elusive World Series title back to the Bronx. New York finished the regular season with 94 victories.

New York and Kansas City play Game 2 on Monday of the ALDS, at Yankee Stadium. The other ALDS series features the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers.