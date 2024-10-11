The New York Yankees won the ALDS over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night. New York won both games in Kansas City despite Jazz Chisholm Jr becoming a big-time villain. The third baseman said that the Royals got lucky to win Game 2, which the fans did not appreciate. After ending their season in Game 4, the team celebrated by mocking the boos.

Expand Tweet

The celebration featured Chisholm's Yankee teammates booing their third baseman as they poured champagne over his head. Chisholm joined the team in July, just before the trade deadline, and has endeared himself to his teammates. Even though his comments were walked back by the manager, the team stood behind him while he was getting booed.

The Royals fans booed Chisholm every time he was at bat and it mostly worked, as he struggled offensively. He made a few solid plays in the field and got involved in the benches-clearing incident in the seventh inning. Giancarlo Stanton lifted the Yankees to victory in both games in Kansas City.

Chisholm went 3-26 in the series with just one extra-base hit, a garbage-time homer in the Game 2 loss. The Yankees need a much better performance out of him in the ALCS. The Guardians and Tigers are two of the best pitching teams in the league and both provide a tough matchup for the Yankees.

The Yankees need Jazz Chisholm Jr., offense to show up for ALCS

The Yankees won the ALDS despite the lack of offense from most of their lineup. Anthony Volpe was solid, Alex Verdugo played well, and Juan Soto had an RBI, but it was Giancarlo Stanton who dominated. The former MVP had four RBI in the four games including the game-winning homer in Game 3.

Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm, and Austin Wells are the three guys who struggled the most. While the Royals are a solid team, they do not have the pitching stars their division rivals do. If the Yankees are facing Tarik Skubal or Emmanuel Clase, they will need everybody pulling their weight.

Chisholm became a story of the ALDS despite not being impactful on the field. He has been very important to the Yankees down the stretch and must kick his offense into gear this series. This team has faltered in the ALCS this decade because they have always played the Astros. With the dynasty out of the way, their chance is now to finally cash in on the greatness of Aaron Judge and company.