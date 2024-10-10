New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. is struggling so far this postseason, but that hasn't stopped the Yankees from jumping out to a 2-1 series lead over the Kansas City Royals. Instead, it was the big bat of Giancarlo Stanton getting things done for the Yankees on Wednesday night. The other former Marlin on the team hit an RBI double in the fourth inning and then a game-winning solo home run in the eighth, and he even stole a base!

While Chisholm struggled yet again, finishing the night 0-for-4 at the dish, the Kansas City crowd continued to let him have it with an array of boos every time he stepped up to bat. The boos continued to get louder even after Chisholm was retired each time. Despite the harsh crowd, Chisholm kept things in perspective with a hilarious comment postgame, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“I ain’t ever seen anybody boo a bum,” Chisholm said, per Passan.

Chisholm has played very well since getting traded from the Marlins to the Yankees midseason — his batting average with the Yankees would be a career high if stretched over a full season — but he is just 2-for-12 at the plate in three games in this series. In three playoff appearances, Chisholm is now just 3-for-23 at the plate, although he did hit a home run for the Yankees in the ninth inning of Game 2.

The Yankees are fortunate to still be ahead in the series despite both Chisholm and Aaron Judge struggling to find their best at the plate so far. They will likely be able to get by the Royals even if Chisholm and Judge continue to struggle, but they will need those two to get going if they want to go all the way and reach their goals this season. Chisholm especially can give them some juice near the bottom of the order and keep the train moving until the big bats at the top of the order come back up.