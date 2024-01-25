The New York Yankees announced that they have outrighted infielder Jeter Downs and outfielder Oscar Gonzalez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Outfielder Bubba Thompson was also claimed off of waivers by the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees designated Jeter Downs, Oscar Gonzalez and Bubba Thompson for assignment recently. Downs and Gonzalez passed through waivers, while Thompson was obviously claimed by the Twins.

Gonzalez was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, whose signing with the Yankees became official last week. Gonzalez was added as outfield depth this offseason before the moves for Juan Soto, Trent Grisham and Alex Verdugo. Now, he will be in the minor leagues. He was previously with the Cleveland Guardians, and hit a walk-off single against the Yankees in Game 3 of the 2022 ALDS. The Yankees eventually came back to win that series.

Downs was designated for assignment as a corresponding move to make room for infielder Diego Castillo, who was claimed from the New York Mets. Downs was one of the bigger pieces the Boston Red Sox got in return for sending Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Diego Castillo is a former Yankees prospect as well, and he was in the trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates to acquire relief pitcher Clay Holmes.

RECOMMENDED
Yankees' Alex Rodriguez in the Let me in meme
Yankees' Alex Rodriguez being left out of HOF again sparks wild fan reactions

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Yankees' Aaron Boone handing a piece of paper to Yankees' Aaron Judge, Yankees' Juan Soto. On the paper, write the following: 2024 LINEUP
Where Aaron Judge, Juan Soto will hit in Yankees' 2024 lineup

Joey Mistretta ·

Photo: Hector Neris in Yankees jersey pitching with question marks above him
MLB rumors: Yankees interested in ex-Astros, Phillies reliever

Quinn Allen ·

Lastly, Thompson was designated for assignment to make room for the signing of pitcher Luke Weaver, who should be a long-reliever for the Yankees in 2024.

The Yankees' roster is coming into shape, and they were able to keep Downs and Gonzalez in the organization as depth.