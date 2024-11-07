The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in the World Series, earning a Fall Classic victory in five games. Walker Buehler shut the door on the Yankees in Game 5, as he earned the game-clinching save. There are no guarantees that Buehler will return to LA, though, so should the Yankees pursue the pitcher who recorded the final out of the 2024 World Series?

Buehler has battled injury concerns over the past few years. He struggled in 2024 after returning from his second Tommy John surgery, but Buehler pitched at a much more respectable level in the postseason. New York surely took notice of Buehler's performance.

However, starting pitching was a strength for the most part for the Yankees. Still, they could use another reliable hurler.

Why Yankees pursuing Walker Buehler makes sense

Gerrit Cole is staying with the Yankees. Marcus Stroman, Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes all endured some ups and downs in 2024. Rodon and Stroman still have multiple years of team control remaining, but Cortes will be a free agent in 2026. He could emerge as a trade candidate.

Luis Gil is likely part of the Yankees' long-term plans, but Clarke Schmidt is another trade candidate. In the end, the Yankees can make room for another starting pitcher if necessary.

So why is Buehler a good fit, though?

The Yankees' financial situation is something to closely monitor. They are already set to pay Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole significant amounts of money. New York is expected to pursue a reunion with Juan Soto, who is a free agent. Soto, however, may receive a Shohei Ohtani-like contract as he is arguably the best hitter in baseball at only 26 years old.

Buehler is going to be cheaper than other star pitchers in free agency given his recent injury history. Signing Buehler comes with risk, but the reward is worth it. When healthy, Buehler features an incredibly high-ceiling.

What to expect from Buehler in 2025

Buehler is a big game pitcher. He tends to pitch at his best under the bright lights. Buehler pitched to a 3.60 ERA across four postseason games in 2024. He struggled in his first postseason outing, surrendering six earned runs against the San Diego Padres. Buehler found his groove after that, though, turning in 10 innings of shutout baseball over his final three appearances.

He looked like the Walker Buehler of old in those final three outings. We cannot ignore the fact that Buehler pitched to a lackluster 5.38 ERA during the regular season. It also needs to be remembered that he was trying to find his rhythm after returning from injury.

Buehler may opt to sign a one or two year deal in hopes of pitching well and potentially earning a lucrative long-term contract. The Yankees want to win the World Series in 2025, so even signing Buehler to a short-term contract makes sense.

Will Buehler leave the Dodgers? LA may be open to a reunion, but the veteran pitcher should consider all of his options. The Dodgers are expected to have a number of pitchers return from injury in 2025, so perhaps a change could be his best option.