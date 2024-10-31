After watching Blake Treinen put in absolute work for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series, extending his efforts over multiple innings to give his team a chance at glory, Dave Roberts called on an unusual name to close out the game: Walker Buehler.

That's right, after starting Game 3 for the Blue and White, Buehler was deemed the man to close out the game, and ultimately the series, against the New York Yankees' bottom of the lineup, and did so he did, allowing no runs, no real drama, and ultimately a 1-2-3 inning to close out the game.

Needless to say, fans were over the moon to see Buehler take care of business, as he was able to walk out, do his job, and close out the game in a commanding fashion.

Fans celebrate Walker Buehler for saving the Dodgers' World Series

Immediately after watching the final K of the game, fans like BDandyv took to social media to celebrate the announcement, pointing out just how well Buehler was able to pitch on short notice.

“AND YOUR DODGERS HAVE WON THE 2024 WORLD SERIES 4-1. 7-6 IN GAME 5,” BDandyv wrote on social media. “WALKER BUEHLER CLOSES IT OUT IN 1-2-3 FASHION. NASTY K ON WELLS AND VERDUGO.”

Others decided to simply share a picture of Buehler with a nice caption, thanking the baseball “Daddy” for the W.

While no one is upset with how Buhler handled himself in the game, some took issue with his celebration, as, well, he didn't really have one at the moment.

And last but not least, some fans were particularly excited by the outcome because of who Buehler struck out, as Verdugo has some not-so-cool things to say about Mookie Betts nearly having his glove stolen – and wrist nearly broken – by a Yankees fan.

Was it an unusual choice to give the ball to Buehler at the end of regulation? Yes, even if the Dodgers were low on arms in the pen, more conservative minds may have opted for a more traditional arm, instead of a Game 3 starter on one day rest. With that being said, that's why Roberts gets paid the big bucks, as he trusted Trinen, he trusted his bats, and most importantly of all, he trusted Buehler to close things and close things out, and he did. LA's getting a parade, Blue Heaven is getting a new banner, and Buehler has earned a special place in Dodgers history forever.