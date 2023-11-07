Aaron Boone reportedly hinted that the New York Yankees may bunt more during the 2024 season which upset fans of the team

Bunting is an old-school baseball tactic that hasn't been utilized quite as much in today's game. Many fans prefer to see players swing the bat as compared to dropping down a bunt. This is especially true of Yankees fans, who certainly will not like Aaron Boone's mindset on bunting, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

“Hal Steinbrenner said Aaron Boone believes bunting is becoming a bigger part of the game. So the expectation is that will increase,” Kirschner reported on X (formerly Twitter).

Yankees fans are already fed up with the team's management. They are tired of Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone for the most part. That said, there are still some fans who are happy Boone is still the Yankees' manager. All three received backlash in the comments of Kirschner's post.

Yankees fans react

“People call me negative Nancy I’m telling you we’re doomed with Hal and Cashman at the helm,” one fan wrote.

“This feels like it’s parody, but it’s not,” another fan added.

“Bunting? Why doesn’t someone create a mixtape of @derekjeter (Derek Jeter) @PaulONeillYES (Paul O'Neill) and @bw51official (Bernie Williams) hitting the ball to all fields and say here, this is how it’s done,” a third fan shared.

Bunting in itself isn't a bad strategy. Fast players can utilize it to earn an infield base-hit. Often times, bunting is used to move a runner over.

But the reaction of Yankees fans is understandable after the team endured a miserable season from an offensive standpoint. New York's lineup has typically been among the best in baseball over the years, but the Yankees never found any rhythm at the plate in 2023.

Yankees fans also expect to win. The organization has the most World Series victories in MLB history and fans want another one soon. Even if bunting works, fans will still probably dislike the idea with sluggers such as Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup.