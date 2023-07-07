Though the New York Yankees occupy a playoff spot in the crowded American League playoff picture, their season has been clouded by injuries and players performing well below their expectations. One of those players is starting pitcher Luis Severino, who turned in another dismal outing on Thursday.

Severino allowed seven runs on ten hits and did not make it out of the third inning in a 14-1 Yankees loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said there is growing concern about the former ace.

“He's a great pitcher and I think physically, he's good. That is concerning. It's on all of us to get it right,” Boone said.

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake shared Boone's sentiment.

“It's very concerning in the sense that, any time one of our guys goes out there and gives up that many hits, it's something that we want to look at,” Blake said.

One start of this kind may not bring as much worry from the Yankees coaching staff, but Severino allowed seven earned runs in his last start before Thursday and has a 7.38 ERA in nine appearances this season. He's not the only Yankees starting pitcher who has struggled either, as no New York starter other than Gerrit Cole has an ERA below 4.40.

The clock is ticking on Luis Severino's time in the Yankees rotation. Prized free agent signing Carlos Rodon is set to make his debut for New York on Friday, which means someone is going to lose his spot in the rotation. Severino may not get another chance to prove he deserves to keep his spot.