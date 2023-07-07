Finally, Carlos Rodon will be making his debut for the New York Yankees. After months of anticipation following a forearm injury and some rehab starts in the minor leagues, the two-time All-Star is ready to hit the mound for his new team.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone is very pleased with Rodon's physical status ahead of his season debut, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. His capabilities will be tested in his first start but all signs suggest that he is feeling and looking ready.

“I think he’s in a good spot,” Boone said, via the New York Post. “I’ve been excited, really, by his last few [rehab games],’’ Boone said. “He looks really good to me. He looks ready to me…He has that feeling of responsibility, which I love. More importantly, physically, he’s in a good spot to go out there and be Carlos Rodon.”

Catcher Kyle Higashioka also likes what he sees from the Yankees' new star, noting he has some similarities to the other pitchers he works with. “I just like how aggressive he is out there and how much he trusts his stuff,’’ he said, via the New York Post. “It’s something I always like to see in a pitcher.”

Rodon signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees in free agency but got injured during spring training and has had to watch from the dugout up to this point of the season. Last year with the San Francisco Giants, he posted an MLB-best 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.25 FIP along with a 2.88 ERA.

Outside of Gerrit Cole's very strong season and a perfect game from Domingo German, the Yankees' starting pitching has mostly been a mess. It has simply been rough goings for the likes of Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino. Their bullpen has been one of the best in baseball but it hasn’t meant much with a starting rotation that has not lived up to expectations.

Carlos Rodon will face the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Yankee Stadium, a huge first step in what he and the team hope is a successful partnership.