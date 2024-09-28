Aaron Boone and Anthony Rizzo had bad news after the New York Yankees game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. While the Yankees were predicted to win, they lost Rizzo after being hit by a pitch in his hand. According to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, he said that Boone called this a “pain tolerance thing” for Rizzo after the game, who injured his right hand.



“I don't want to jump to anything,” Boone said. We'll see how he responds in the next several days before we kick this thing off in a week.”



Boone said that Rizzo has a fractured finger. Despite the news, he is not ruling him out entirely. It's Rizzo's 4th and 5th fingers that were broken on the hit-by pitch. The Yankees manager also said that Rizzo was “upbeat” and positive. He also said that Dr. (Christopher) Ahmad (Yankees team doctor) said there's no more risk in playing. Although they're calling is a pain tolerance issue, it's important to monitor ahead of the divisional series.

Will Aaron Boone use Anthony Rizzo while the Yankees wait for the NLDS?

The Yankees clinched the playoffs and Boone has kept the mantra simple. However, the message didn't include what would happen if Rizzo was hurt. Also, New York has dealt with Rizzo's injuries for a large portion of the season. In 2024, he has only played 91 games. Since joining the team, he's played in only 100 games in one season (2022).

While the Yankees won the division and had the best record in the American League, Rizzo's presence still carries much value. He was a 2016 World Series Champion with the Chicago Cubs. On a team with another World Series Champion in Juan Soto, the experience has so much weight in the playoffs.

However, if Rizzo isn't playing, they won't have to worry. The Yankees still have newly acquired Jazz Chisholm, potential MVP in Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton. That trio has been lethal in securing the top seed in the AL. Teams like the Cleveland Guardians, and Houston Astros can present challenges to the 27-time Champions.

Regardless of the competition, the star power can be too much for some teams to handle. If Rizzo plays through the injury, he could look for redemption after a disappointing 2022 postseason. On the flip side, if Rizzo doesn't play, the Yankees can keep afloat with the quad of Judge, Stanton, Soto, and Chisholm.