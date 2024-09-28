ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Paul Skenes heads to the mound for his last start as the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Yankees. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Yankees prediction and pick.

Pirates-Yankees Projected Starters

Paul Skenes vs. Luis Gil

Paul Skenes (11-3) with a 1.99 ERA and a 0.96 ERA

Last Start: Skenes went five innings in his last start, giving up two hits and striking out nine. He would take the win over the Reds.

2024 Road Splits: Skenes is 5-2 in 10 starts on the road with a 1.37 ERA and a .170 opponent batting average.

Luis Gil (15-6) with a 3.27 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP

Last Start: Gil went 5.1 innings, giving up five hits and three walks. He would allow four runs in a win over the Athletics.

2024 Home Splits: Gil is 6-3 at home this year in 14 starts. He has a 3.09 ERA and a .177 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Yankees Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +114

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 7 (-105)

Under: 7 (-115)

How to Watch Pirates vs. Yankees

Time: 1:05 PM ET/ 10:05 AM PT

TV: YES/SNP

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates are 24th in the major in runs scored, while sitting 23rd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging percentage. Bryan Reynolds has been the top bat this year. He is hitting .275 on the year with a .342 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 70 runs scored. Oneil Cruz is also having a solid year. He is hitting .263 this year with a .325 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs, 76 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, and 71 runs scored. Andrew McCutchen rounds out the top bats in the last week. He is hitting .234 this year with a .331 on-base percentage. He has 20 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 66 runs scored.

Bryan De La Cruz has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .267 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored in the last week. meanwhile, Joey Bart is hitting well. He is hitting .333 in the last week with an RBI and a run scored. The Pirates are hitting just .209 in the last week with five home runs and 12 runs scored in six games.

Only two members of the Pirates have at-bats against Luis Gil. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 0-3 with a walk and a home run. Meanwhile, Yasmani Grandal is 0-1 with a walk.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are third in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting eighth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Aaron Judge has been amazing this year. He is hitting .325 on the year with a .461 on-base percentage. Judge has 58 home runs this year, helping to his 144 RBIs. Further, he has scored 122 times this year. Juan Soto is also having a great year. He is hitting .288 on the year with a .418 on-base percentage. He has 41 home runs and 108 RBIs this year, scoring 128 times. Anthony Volpe is also having a solid season. Volpe is hitting .246 on the year with a .294 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs and 59 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 27 bases and scored 90 times this season.

Aaron Judge continues to hit well. In the last week, he is hitting .444 with a .615 on-base percentage. He has five home runs, eight RBIs, and eight runs scored. Meanwhile, Giancarlo Stanton is also hitting well. He is hitting .318 in the last week with a .423 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, eight RBIs, and five runs scored. Finally, Juan Soto is hitting .318 in the last week with a home run, eight RBIs, and eight runs scored in the last week. The Yankees are hitting .268 in the last week with 12 home runs and 41 runs scored in the last week.

Final Pirates-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Paul Skenes has been great as of late. In his last seven starts, he has three starts in which he did not give up a run. Further, he has given up two or fewer runs in each of the last seven starts. Further, the Pirates are 5-2 in those seven games. Meanwhile, Luis Gil has given up six runs in his last four starts over 21.1 innings. Further, the Yankees are 4-0 in those four starts. The Pirates are scoring just two runs per game in the last week. The Yankees may struggle early against Paul Skenes, but they should be able to score against the bullpen. With the Yankees scoring almost seven runs per game as of late, take the Yankees to get the win.

Final Pirates-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-134)