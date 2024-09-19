After making six consecutive postseason appearances, the New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and his team missed the playoffs last year but returned in 2024 and dominated the AL East. After beating the Seattle Mariners 2-1 on Wednesday, the Yankees clinched the playoffs, and now, confidence is at its highest for Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Boone, who isn't surprised his Yankees have had such a successful regular season with an 89-63 record and a five-game lead at the top of the division.

Boone spoke about his players' added focus after a challenging season last year and how critical health is, per ESPN.

“A lot of things have come together. Probably better health overall. An added focus for guys that were coming off tough years, and simply put, we're better,” Boone said. “We weren't a great team last year, and this team has a chance to do something special.”

Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. pitched six shutout innings in Wednesday's win. He believes the Yankees are using last year's disappointing finish as motivation for a deep playoff run this season in what he hopes will be a winning the World Series.

“Last year we were out of the playoffs. Sour feeling for us,” Cortes said. “Coming into spring training, we had one goal, and that's to make the playoffs, and we're here. Obviously, the ultimate goal for every team is to be in the World Series and win the World Series. But as of right now, we're going to enjoy this moment.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. guarantees World Series win after Yankees clinch playoff berth

Manager Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees joined the Milwaukee Brewers as the first two teams to clinch spots in the MLB postseason. Amidst the Yankees celebrating their first playoff berth in two years, outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. guaranteed a World Series victory, per YES Network's X, formerly Twitter.

“I love being a Yankee,” Chisholm said during their team's champagne-filled celebration. “These guys are making it great, and we're going to win a World Series!”

This year's playoffs will be Chisholm Jr.'s third appearance in the postseason. The veteran outfielder reached the playoffs with the Miami Marlins in 2020 and 2023. With the best record in the AL and a five-game lead ahead of the Baltimore Orioles, the Yankees are heavily favored to reach the World Series.

If the Yankees reach the World Series, it'll be their first appearance since 2009.