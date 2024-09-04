When the New York Yankees (80-59) earned a gritty extra-innings comeback victory over the home-team Boston Red Sox at the end of July, momentum appeared to turn back in their favor. They immediately swept the Philadelphia Phillies and eventually reclaimed the best record in the American League. Missed opportunities continue to haunt this club, though.

In the month of August, the Yankees dropped a series against the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals while also enduring an embarrassing 12-2 drubbing by a Chicago White Sox team that will almost certainly own the worst record in MLB history. During these pitfalls, as is the case whenever New York is trending in the wrong direction, manager Aaron Boone has incurred the fury of a fan base that is growing more restless by the game.

People continue to lambaste the former postseason hero, with many using the expletive-laden moniker that Red Sox Nation gave him in 2003 to identify him in the present. The adulation he enjoyed from that classic walk-off home run is increasingly eroding, as The Bronx sharpens its pitch forks. The angry mob assembled again following Tuesday's postgame comments.

A 4-1 lead versus the Texas Rangers vanished in the eighth and ninth innings, and ended as a stunning 7-4 loss following a walk-off grand slam by rookie Wyatt Langford. Yankees fans will want to skip the grisly yet familiar details that formed this Arlington nightmare.

Closer Clay Holmes retired the lead-off batter but then proceeded to surrender a hit and two walks. A mound visit did not compose the rattled right-hander, giving way to Langford's 407-foot blast. The collapse marked Holmes' MLB-worst 11th blown save of the season.

Boone tried to find a silver lining amid the scuffles, and fans were not having it.

Aaron Boone sets off fans after Yankees loss

“I don’t feel he’s had a lot of those stretches this year {where he's struggled mechanically},” the seventh-year skipper said, via Talkin' Yanks. “Tonight they got him. A lot of the times where we’ve lost it’s been soft contact beating him. Obviously, that wasn't the case tonight… We got to make sure he's good.”

Aaron Boone did mention that the team will discuss its options for the ninth inning going forward, but patience has already run dry. The “soft contact” remark, even though it did not refer to Holmes' latest mishap, is driving people over the edge… again.

“He’s literally blown 11 saves,” one baffled fan posted on X, formerly twitter. “What is he watching?” There are doubters galore. “This is why Aaron Boone should not be a manager of any team… no feel for the game,” another said.

Fans take particular issue with the manager's diplomatic approach and what they consider to be a static leadership style. “Boone is the gas light excuse making king!” one person said. “That’s the person in charge of the Yankees team! I mean, obviously we’re not winning. Boone is too bad to overcome. You can either run a team, or be everyone’s best friend. Boone chose the ladder.”

The caustic criticism illustrates the fans' vehement displeasure. They have seen New York stumble in the playoffs for the last decade and demand a World Series appearance. Boone is receiving much of the blame for not taking strong action, but general manager Brian Cashman put the Yankees' bullpen together. The warning signs with Holmes have been apparent to many.

Ground-ball specialists do not make ideal closers, specifically in the modern game. Despite being a two-time All-Star, Clay Holmes does not have the knockout pitch that the truly intimidating ninth-inning guys possess. Cashman could have recognized that concern and fortified the back end of the pen in the offseason or at the trade deadline. He did not.

The MLB playoffs can be unpredictable regardless, but the Yankees have added another variable to the mix. And there is not much time left to address it.